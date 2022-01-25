Teachers have had an especially rough past couple of years. And yes, that’s an understatement.
We’ve all had to deal with pandemic-related challenges, but our elementary and secondary school teachers, well, they’ve had to frequently roll with the new sets of difficulties and changes, and shift from classroom teaching to remote teaching to hybrids of those, and back again.
In the Woodland Park School District, teaching this school year returned to a fairly normal and in-person schedule. But recent spikes in cases of the coronavirus, thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant, have made it especially challenging to keep students well and in school and make sure there are enough healthy teachers to teach them on a daily basis.
WPSD staff and administration have been taking whatever strides are necessary to keep schools staffed.
Dr. Mathew Neal, WPSD Superintendent of Schools, mentioned the struggle in a “Welcome back to the second semester” video update posted Jan. 18 on the WPSD Facebook page. Watch the brief video at bit.ly/3qQO9YE.
“This week, in week No. 2, we are bringing to the attention of our parents and family members that COVID cases in the district are on the rise. And that is difficult for a lot of reasons ... primarily because staff in our schools are unfortunately becoming ill with COVID at a higher rate that what we’ve experienced in the past,” Neal says in the video.
Neal notes that the district’s goal is to keep all of the district’s classes live and in-person.
But on days like last Monday, Jan. 17, when 33% of the district’s students were out, as was a good number of teachers, as Neal told me in a phone interview later in the week, that’s a tough ask.
It’s not always feasible to find substitute teachers, and “subs get sick, too,” Neal noted.
“There’s a lot of kids out and a lot of teachers out,” said David Rusterholtz, WPSD Board of Education president last week. “Some staff are covering for others during their lunch periods, and they’re doing a great job. The school district is going above and beyond to keep schools open.”
Neal said staffing levels are evaluated in each of the district’s schools on a day-by-day basis — who’s called in sick and who is available to cover? Oftentimes teachers are covering for other teachers who are out sick by teaching during their own lunch periods or planning periods.
“We’re just sharing a lot of responsibilities between staff. ... We do a really good job of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Neal said. “So far all the schools have stayed open.
“It’s kind of a pretty cool thing to see the level of helping in our schools.”
But is there a possibility of one of the schools having to close because of staff shortages? Yes, Neal said.
“We’ve maximized all of our substitutes,” the superintendent states in the video.
Despite a 20% increase in pay for substitute teachers in the district this year, there just aren’t enough of them right now, Neal said.
He adds, “We foresee the potential of having to close a school simply because we just do not have enough staff to teach in a particular school. Hopefully it’ll be a single school at a time and not a district-wide closure.”
I told Neal I was surprised by the transparent nature of his latest video. He responded that he’s no stranger to video addresses. He posts about 25 times a year on the WPSD Facebook page as part of keeping the community informed. Neal also does a weekly 15-20 minute video update for the school board every week to update them on what’s going on in the district schools.
Neal explained that while now is a “very difficult time” for teachers and students in the district, there is hope that the number of COVID cases will begin to decline. He asked for parents to be patient with the current frequency of substitutes, and to let their kids know that substitute teachers deserve their respect and attention.
