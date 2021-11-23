After all 2020 and 2021 have leveled at us, I should be past the point of being surprised by much. A pandemic, civil unrest, multiple elections, supply chain disruptions, out of control inflation and more have kept America on its toes for the better part of two years. Godzilla storming through town on his way meet Mothra in Breck is likely only to earn a shrug at this point.
With all the upheaval these events have created then, I should not be surprised by how Woodland Park has fared financially in that same time period. The city council approved a flat budget for 2021, prudently choosing to see what COVID-19 would do to our local economy rather than spend more and hope for the best. Fortunately, revenues have persevered and posted healthy growth. Our general fund revenue is projected to finish 2021 at 12% ($1.4 million) over budget. For 2022, general fund revenues are projected 18.3% ($2.1 million) over the 2021 budget.
Yet, even in 2021 with all its surprises, these figures have me double- and triple-checking our math. We are confident in saying that the city is in strong financial shape.
Following on the heels of a strong 2021, the city will make major progress on three key priorities for our community with the 2022 budget.
First, the city is restoring basic services residents value but have seen decline during the pandemic. Funding for general upkeep of the city, including pulling weeds, planting flowers, sweeping sidewalks and more, will be increased more than threefold over 2021. A new facilities and grounds employee will help spruce up downtown, the heart and soul of our community. Replacements of worn out streetlights in downtown and the rest of the city will also be funded.
An additional $148,000 in annual funding has been made available in the streets maintenance and construction fund to better maintain our roads. Earlier in 2021, the city reorganized its staffing to complete key road repair and replacement projects in a timelier manner.
The city will restore its tree maintenance and replacement program, cut several years ago, to ensure our beloved urban forest remains full and healthy.
A total of $167,000 will be poured into revitalizing our parks after heavy usage during COVID. One-hundred percent of those costs will paid for out of federal grants. An additional half-time position has been added in the building division to help speed up the permitting process for homeowners and builders.
Second, as the city is a service organization, we must continually invest in our employees to keep things running. The 2022 budget focuses on attracting and retaining high quality employees. It includes cost of living adjustments to keep up with inflation as well as funds to strategically increase salaries for high turnover positions. Retaining our staff is not only the right thing to do, but helps avoid costly turnover. In a more tangible sense, holding onto existing staff prevents disruptions to critical services like snow removal, policing, parks maintenance, and management of water and wastewater.
Finally, the city council and staff have heard loud and clear from the community that paying off debt is a major priority. In addition to the $500,000 set aside in the 2021 budget to put toward paying down debt, an additional $1 million will be set aside this year, thanks to strong revenues. An additional $350,000 will be set aside in the 2022 budget.
In total, that’s $1.95 million set aside by the end of 2022 for early retirement of debt for either the Woodland Aquatic Center or Memorial Park. The city council will consider using any surplus at the end of 2022 to add to that figure. Paying down the debt early will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in interest charges over the next 14 years.
The city council had completed its review of the 2022 budget. The next step is a public hearing for the budget scheduled for Dec. 2.
For all the unpleasant surprises Woodland Park has endured recently, the 2022 budget presents a welcome change. The city is taking large strides toward achieving many of our community’s top priorities.
That way, when the alien invasion inevitably comes, we can nonchalantly take it in stride knowing our city in is tip-top shape.
Michael Lawson is the city manager for the city of Woodland Park. He can be reached at mlawson@city-woodlandpark.org.