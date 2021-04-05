The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is making changes to the state’s telephone network, to prepare for a faster way for people in distress to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Pikes Peak region residents in a few weeks will have to punch three more numbers to call their neighbor, talk to nearby family or order a pizza.
Starting April 24, all local calls in the 719 area code will require adding the three-digit area code before the phone number, according to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
The same goes for phone customers in northern and western Colorado’s 970 area code.
During a six-month transition period, phone calls made without the area code will still be connected.
But beginning Oct. 24, the full 10 digits, consisting of the area code plus the phone number, must be used to complete a call, according to an announcement this week from the PUC.
Medical alert devices, building alarms, internet connections, voicemail systems, fax machines, private branch exchanges and other equipment also will have to be reprogrammed with all 10 digits instead of the usual seven.
In order for a new, shortened suicide prevention number — 988 — to work, phone customers in many area codes across the country must switch to 10-digit local dialing.
The abbreviated hotline will be activated on July 16, 2022, after the Federal Communications Commission approved the universal three digits last July.
“It will be lifesaving for people to have a connection to mental health support that’s quick, universal and easy to remember,” said Kirk Woundy, associate executive director of the Colorado Springs office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline still can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255), even after the 988 code is in effect.
Also available for free is Colorado Crisis Services, at 844-493-8255, or by texting “TALK” to 38255.
The system is not new to some Coloradans. Metro and suburban Denver residents with the 303 area code have been dialing 10 digits for local calls since 1998, when population growth led state regulators to add the 720 area code for the central part of the state.
Under the additions, customers’ telephone numbers and area codes will not change, nor will the price of a phone call or long-distance access, which will continue to require the number 1 be dialed before the area code and phone number.
Pikes Peak United Way’s 211 referral line for public assistance programs, such as assistance with food, rent, utilities, transportation, employment and other necessities, also will remain the same.
