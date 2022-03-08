In just a few weeks, Woodland Park voters will have a chance to help shape the future of local government when you cast your ballots.
The April 5 municipal election features contests for city mayor and city council.
Find details and information about the election on the city of Woodland Park website, at city-woodlandpark.org/166/Elections.
In last week’s edition, The Courier published question-and-answer interviews with the two mayoral candidates, incumbent Hilary LaBarre and current city councilor Robert Zuluaga, as well as a Q-and-A with the seven candidates for city council: DeAnn Betterman, Kellie Case (incumbent), Frank Connors, Don Dezellem, Matt Hayes, Catherine Nakai and David Ott.
For mayor, there is one two-year term up for grabs.
For Council, there are three open seats for four-year terms, and one open seat for a two-year term. All council candidates are in the running for a four-year term, and only four of the seven will succeed. The candidate who comes in fourth (in number of votes) will be elected to the two-year term.
You’ll be seeing a marked uptick in political endorsements and letters to the editor — so many we won’t have room for all of them in print. We’ll print what we have space for (first-come, first-served) and put the others online. Please see the letters guidelines at the end of the letters to the editor in this edition. (Side note: The Courier’s print space is limited and dependent on the number of ads sold any given week.)
You’ll see giant campaign signs up and down Highway 24 and Colorado 67, heavy debate on social media, and forums and other public events to “meet the candidates.”
I encourage residents to be part of the process and do your own research as to which candidates you’d like to see help lead the city of Woodland Park into the future.
One of the things I love about Woodland Park is how engaged residents are, most especially when it comes to politics. This may not translate to a desire to run for office for most who live here, but the collective passion for your city is always on display.
Something I don’t like is mud-slinging at election time. Note to candidates: It’s possible to promote yourself up without tearing down others. Please keep it clean and keep it honest.
And for all residents who are of age, I urge you to participate in the voting process. Your vote matters!
If you need some encouragement, here are five reasons to vote, aptly explained by the National Youth Council.
It gives you a say on important issues that affect you — from roads and recycling, to education and climate change, to housing and employment.
Elections can be called at short notice — if you don’t register in time, you may not be able to vote. It’s as simple as that!
It gives you the choice to vote for your local and national representatives, if you don’t vote, other people get to choose who represents you.
In recent years, important social issues such as marriage equality have been decided by voters in a referendum, other important referendums may arise in the next year, it’s important that your voice is heard through your vote.
If you don’t vote, other people will make the vote and make the decision for you.
Contact Courier Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas @pikespeaknewspapers.com.