Recently, a friend went to a drive-thru bagel place. He requested an untoasted bagel. In spite of his request, it was toasted. The window worker noticed the bagel was toasted. She apologized, prepared a new one, and gave a coupon for a free bagel and coffee. She said that was for the inconvenience. My friend was left with the feeling that they care about their customers.
Let me share a few things. David Marx, who writes about “Just Culture,” says that the goal of this type of culture is accountability and responsibility at work. Create a learning environment where people aren’t punished for their mistakes. Build awareness and make sure policies are fair and square.
Psychologist Bob Cialdini says humans have developed fixed-action patterns. We’ve evolved this way to be efficient, in terms of mental shortcuts, so that we don’t have to continually relearn and reevaluate our plans in situations.
Pfeffer and Sutton wrote a book about the knowing-doing gap. The book explains how most people know what the right approach is in a variety of situations, yet fail to follow it.
Jim March writes about how managers of organizations need to consider several things to improve the culture of the business.
March states that people must be held accountable, including oneself. The buck stops here, so each employee needs the authority and trust to make decisions. In order to succeed, people need support when they fail.
Respect all ideas, keep communications clear, and listen to feedback without criticism. Another important factor is to follow your gut intuition. If something doesn’t seem right, human beings feel it in the gut first. March’s research confirms that there’s a physiological reaction when something seems askew. Sometimes, it’s difficult to verbalize, so listen to your intuition.
Be proactive, not reactive. Have the courage to speak up. We need to learn to step back and take a breath and have the patience to listen to others. Recently, I went with a friend to the Basil and Barley restaurant in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs. We shared an excellent pizza and a salad.
However, the salad didn’t taste as well as it had previously.
So, the next day, I returned. The moment I saw the same waitress, she recognized me. First, I asked for a glass of water. When she came over to say hi, I mentioned that I had some feedback. She sat down, so I told her about the salad. Patiently listening, she said she appreciated the feedback. She made it right and gave me something free. To say the least, it was really good.
Here’s some more scoop about the restaurant. The ingredients are top notch and the dough is as good as it gets. This is a pizza Italy would be proud of. The new owner is a small family business who deserves our support. I wouldn’t want to see a mom and pop shop with food as good as this not make it. Every day, they bake fresh dessert. Some are Cannoli Siciliani, homemade pastry shell with sweet ricotta and candied oranges, garnished with chocolate chips and pistachio. Also, they have the best tiramisu, and sometimes apple cobbler. The Nutella cannoli is indescribably delicious.
You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy pizza. Pizza is like duct tape; it fixes everything.
For pizza, desserts, salads and great customer service, I recommend Basil and Barley.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.