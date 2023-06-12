The word “skulking” sounds like it has some illegality attached to it, but regarding the MacGillivray’s warbler all it means is that they prefer hanging out low to the ground in shrubby cover.

As such, they are a challenging species to observe, even singing males seem to always be hidden behind a few twigs. As with many warblers, the best looks tend to be scored when they are migrating and more in the open while looking for food. They tend to arrive in Teller County in late May and depart by late September.

Warblers are active, musical birds with colorful and artistic body patterns. They are sparrow-sized with short, flat and pointed beaks. Their melodious songs are most noticeable as they tend to stay hidden high up in the trees or behind shrubby foliage, so when you do catch a glimpse it’s something special. Other warblers that are likely to be seen in Teller County include: Yellow-rumped, Wilson’s, yellow- and orange-crowned warblers and the common yellowthroat.

The MacGillivray’s warbler has a yellowish-green body with a diagnostic broken white eye ring. The adult male has a dark gray hood and black chest, while females and first year males have a light gray hood and a paler throat. Their song is a relaxed series of notes that drop in pitch, sounding somewhat like water dripping. Indeed, they prefer to be near water, especially among willows.

MacGillivray’s typically don’t gather in flocks. This warbler is endemic to western North America and can be found in riparian shrublands, aspens with shrubby growth and the edges of forests and burn areas.

During migration they occur in any shrubby or wooded area, and at times will visit water features around the yard. Their primary food item is insects, but they will sometimes supplement their diet with tree sap. This warbler was named by John James Audubon in honor of his editor and friend, a Scottish naturalist named William MacGillivray.

Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University. He is author of the book Mountain Birds of Teller County and creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. His betterbirdwatching.com website features a Teller County Bird Checklist and Blog. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.