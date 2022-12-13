After cooking and serving tens of thousands meals for the Cripple Creek and Victor communities, one would think that Betty Jo, (age 84) and Lucas Gallegos, (who turned 85 last week) might consider a well deserved rest and accolades for a job well done.
However, according to the the couple that cooks and volunteers together, that is not an option — it would mean giving up the numerous and enriching relationships nurtured over the past 16 years.
Looking at a smiling Lucas, Betty Jo Gallegos says, “Every Wednesday morning we wonder ‘why?’” while making preparations for the weekly lunch.
But when that thought makes its way into the busy couple’s minds, it immediately disperses.
“Most of the people who come through are people we’ve gotten to know. When people show up we don’t want to miss them,” Betty Jo said.
Lucas says he will continue serving meals at every opportunity “to make sure people know they are not forgotten.”
The Gallegos’ began serving the Cripple Creek and Victor communities in 1996, initially for the southern Teller County senior meal program until the retirement of Betty Sue Ward.
“I came up (to Cripple Creek) and Betty Sue was cooking (senior meals) at the Palace. I began volunteering back then,” Betty Jo said.
When the senior program ended, a new meal program was implemented under the auspices of Community of Caring at the Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. Meals are served every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Although there is no charge, donations are always appreciated.
The weekly gathering offers those who attend an opportunity for community participation and social interaction.
“They come here to eat and it’s the only time to get together with other people. So many don’t have anywhere else to go,” Betty Jo said.
Growing up in North Carolina as one child out of 15 children, the mother of five, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and great-great-great grandmother, Betty Jo Gallegos said she is very familiar with cooking for large groups.
“I have all these kids,” Betty Jo says with satisfaction.
In 1975, Betty Jo became a widow with five children to feed following the tragic death of her military husband from a car accident involving a drunk driver. Lucas and Betty Jo were later introduced to each other by mutual friends. They moved to the mountains following their marriage.
On average the couple plans, cooks and serves weekly meals for an estimated 75-100 people who come in for nutritious offerings such as spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic bread and salad or a chicken and rice casserole with vegetables and rolls. In addition to a well balanced meal, delicious desserts vary from assorted pies, cupcakes, cookies, brownies and cakes.
Although the couple has been together 42 years, Lucas, a native Coloradan the San Luis Valley, says he can’t remember when he hasn’t been with Betty Jo.
“She has been and always will be the love of my life,” Lucas Gallegos said.