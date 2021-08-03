My last column (“Low back pain,” June 30) was targeted toward cautioning people on whether to continue squatting or deadlifting due to low back pain. I wanted to offer some helpful exercises that might help with the pain itself as well as get you back to lifting weight by squatting or deadlifting as well. Today I want to emphasize something that I mentioned last month: Low back pain or even injury rarely results in a lifelong condition.
What I mean is, most people should be squatting or deadlifting. However, some people may do better without using a barbell and using a variation or another type of equipment to engage the squat or deadlift. I also want to point out that a strong core means having a strong lower back as well. A lot of people feel low back pain and think building a stronger core means doing more crunches, which by itself will not help. Building a strong core to minimize or alleviate back pain may mean targeting the lower back directly.
After recovering from a low back injury myself and having to correct an improper deadlift, I can testify that my low back feels best the day after I do a workout with heavy deadlifting, properly.
If you are on the way to recovery or have been cleared by a professional to do deadlifts, it may be a good idea to use a kettle bell or a “Hex bar.” These two pieces of equipment can help you position yourself so that the weight is distributed evenly over the front and backside of your body, as opposed to a bar, which requires a lot of work from the back. A kettle bell or dumbbell can be placed directly between your legs and be lifted straight up, which allows you to keep your back straighter and posture more upright. This allows you to use more legs, drop the hips lower and stabilize the core by keeping a stiff back. Whether you are using a barbell, kettlebell, dumbbell, trap bar or simply picking something heavy off the ground, it should be noted that keeping your back “stiff” under all circumstances will help prevent an injury, even if form isn’t perfect. But you should strive for good form, always.
Sometimes the reason someone has problems with compound lifts like squatting is that their low back simply isn’t strong enough to support the weight, or they’re going too heavy. For a few sessions, they may experience some pain and give up too quickly. The truth is you may just need to lower the weight and focus on your form.
If you are cleared for certain lifts, you may need to be more intentional about choosing exercises that are specific to back strength. When I say back strength, I mean the whole backside of the body and posterior chain. Adding proper deadlifting into a training routine may help get the proper muscles to a stronger point where they can handle squats or even help repair imbalances in the back and hips. Doing them incorrectly would only make things worse, however.
Things I look for in a healthy deadlift movement are a “neutral spine,” meaning there is no rounding or bending in the back, and ability to lock out or finish the lift with hips and knees at the same time. Pressure should be spread out evenly across the foot throughout the whole lift. For many, this means putting extra pressure on their heels as the weight wants to pull you forward onto your toes. Bracing is important as well when doing any compound exercise. Filling your stomach, not diaphragm, with air to keep your back stiff and core stable is essential. I tell people to inhale deep into their stomach and store the air there until they are finishing the lift. Think of a Coke can before it’s been popped; if you step on it, it takes a large amount of weight to crush it. But if you pop the lid and let all the air out, it takes much less to crush the can. Your core is the same way when it has air stored inside of it, it can help keep your back straight.
But let’s get one thing straight, compound lifts like squatting and deadlifting need to place the most emphasis on the gluteal muscles. The glutes, aka butt muscles, are big and strong. In order to get these muscles to activate, sometimes it takes a proper warmup. Hip thrusts, bird dogs and using an abductor machine are some of the best choices before you engage in deadlifts or squats.
Do your research on proper form for these big lifts and figure out if you can implement these in your program. I highly recommend talking to a trainer to have someone look at your form. Focus on form as opposed to using a lot of weight, and don’t give up hope that these big lifts can be a part of your routine.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.