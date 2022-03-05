Modern libraries are more than repositories for books and magazines on paper. They provide access to the world through the internet, eBooks, audiobooks and other digital content. They also have DVDs for patrons who can’t or won’t access streaming services or not-so-local TV channels.
Rampart Library District is keeping up with the changes at its Woodland Park and Florissant branches, but sometimes people simply want to read books and then talk to others about them. The library district fills that need with six adult book clubs, three in each of its library buildings.
On Feb. 16, for the first time since COVID-19 shut down libraries and other facilities in March 2020, the Florissant Public Library Bookworms Adult Book Club met with almost its entire membership present to discuss “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
Even those who haven’t read anything by Moyes might have seen the movie “Me Before You,” which was based on her book of the same title.
“The Giver of Stars” is set in a coal-mining area of Kentucky during the Depression. It was a lively discussion, even though all the members said they liked to book for various reasons. It can be even livelier when the members don’t agree.
Several club members belong to more than one reading group. Carol Lindholm belongs to seven: Let’s Read Amok! Readers Club and Bookworms at the Florissant Library, the Not So Young Adult Book Club in Woodland Park and the rest at other sites including Pikes Peak Library District in Colorado Springs.
“The Florissant groups are the most welcoming,” she said. “It’s a community.”
As a member of the Not So Young Adult Book Club, Lindholm said “Many adults are reluctant to read YA (young adult) books, but this gives us a chance to see what the younger generation reads. Many of these books appeal to all ages.”
Sheila Naviasky remembers the first Florissant Library book club.
“Judy Scott started the group in October of 1999 in the little 300-square-foot building behind the Grange,” she said. “Our first book was ‘One for the Money’ by Janet Evanovich. After that we decided we needed a few serious books, too.”
Nell Carnein has been a Bookworms member for 15 years and Yamuna Weiner is also a longtime member.
“RLD has come a long way in the last 44 years,” Weiner said. “They started out with two one-room libraries and now have two modern lovely buildings. The services have greatly expanded, and they have something for everyone in our community.”
Providing “Something for Everyone” is the district’s vision and, according to Cynthia Ivey, librarian at the Florissant Public Library, the district is looking at expanding its mission.
“We’re working on ways to give people who don’t live in the library district more access,” she said. She also mentioned the possibility of Book Mobiles.
Besides the three book clubs already listed, the Woodland Park Public Library also has The Adult Book Club and the Senior Circle Book Club. Florissant Public Library also has the Friends @ The Table Cookbook Club.
The history of book clubs in the United States goes back to before there was a country. According to a 2009 article by Audra Otto in MinnPost, an online Minnesota news outlet, Anne Hutchinson started a female discussion group to examine weekly sermons in 1634 on a ship bound for the Massachusetts Bay Colony. This group was condemned by the Bay Colony General Assembly, but the seeds of female literary discussion groups were sown.
Ben Franklin organized a literary society in 1727 Philadelphia and starting in the late 1760s, New England became a hotbed for female literary groups. The first African-American women’s literary society was organized in 1827 in Massachusetts and soon such societies spread to other northeastern states.
Of course, book clubs and literary societies weren’t just for women. Male reading clubs started up in the 1890s.
Today there are an estimated 5 million book-club members in the United States, and about 70% of them are women. Most clubs have at least 10 members, but it’s difficult to estimate how many reading groups there are because many don’t advertise or have limited memberships and many, even before but especially since the pandemic, are online only.
For more information about Rampart Library District book clubs, and other programs and services, including research databases, visit rampart.colibraries.org.