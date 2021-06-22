At a time when nearly half of all marriages in America end in divorce, six Teller County couples have celebrated more than 300 collective years of wedded togetherness.
All but one of the 12 graduated from Woodland Park High School and each has a generational connection. Their all-around loyalty to each other as well as the place they all love is rather quaint these days.
All of them have earned their living in the area and most are retired.
Gathered for lunch at the Mucky Duck restaurant in Green Mountain Falls June 8, the couples relished telling the stories. Most of their parents owned businesses in town — a gas station or a restaurant, for instance.
Lynette Hunt’s late father, Peter Brown, was one of the founders of the now-closed Langstaff-Brown clinic on the corner of Colorado 67 and U.S. 24.
When asked for the secret of longevity, many joked around but even their humor told a story of commitment. “He’s always right,” said Toni Woods, as her husband of 40 years, Rusty Woods, added, “A happy wife is happy life.”
Connie and Derrick Carpenter, who have been married for 45 years, attribute their faith to the marriage longevity.
After 54 years of marriage, Barbara and Leonard Vahsholtz have it down. “Stay busy,” Barbara said. For her husband, the love thing started way back when. “You’re lucky if you get the right one out of the box.”
Stan and Carol Plutt acknowledge that the journey of marriage is at times bumpy. “We work hard and put up with each other,” Stan Plutt said. His wife of 41 years, agrees. “I think you learn a lot after a few years,” she said. “It’s not easy.”
Asked for their secret, Lynette and Gary Hunt agree on the response. “The Lord,” they said.
Steve and Kim Plutt, who married 48 years ago, figured it out. “He worked out of town a lot,” she said.
The Plutts met in grade school and married two days after Kim graduated from WPHS. (Steve and Stan Plutt are brothers). “All our kids are alumnae of Woodland Park High School,” Steve Plutt said.
Four couples were unable to attend the anniversary party: Frank and Vicki Rooks, married 50 years; Cary and Rose Carpenter, married 44 years; Becky and Bob Regester, married 49 years; and Delonna and Dean Waters, married 45 years.
For these Teller County residents the marriage vows those many years ago were indeed for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.