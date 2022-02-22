The hiring of a new police chief in Woodland Park brings hope for a new era in the City Above the Clouds.
The police department was shaken up last summer with the abrupt departure of former chief Miles De Young and the suspensions of two commanders in a separate criminal investigation.
DeYoung, who was appointed as chief in 2015, was found to have created a toxic and “dire” environment in the department, concluded a June report by JEH Consulting that resulted in DeYoung’s retirement. The probe concluded that DeYoung had harassed and intimidated people under his command, especially women.
After several months of being helmed by an interim chief , the Woodland Park Police Department will once again have a permanent leader in incoming chief Chris Deisler.
Deisler was selected from finalists chosen from dozens of applicants after a monthslong national search, and was confirmed to the role by city council last week.
He comes from a three-decade law-enforcement career and is currently police chief in Winter Springs, Fla. — a city of 37,000. Deisler has served the Winter Springs police department since he was 19.
“Sometimes people choose their profession and other times their profession chooses them,” Deisler said in the 2019 annual report for the city of Winter Springs. “I truly believe law enforcement was my calling from an early age.”
He is retiring from that large department with a more than $6 million budget and a staff of about 60.
Woodland Park’s police budget this year is about $3.2 million, according to the city’s 2022 adopted budget. As of June, the Woodland Park Police Department had 22 sworn officers, said City Manager Michael Lawson at the time.
Presumably, Deisler is looking forward to smaller town life in Woodland Park, with just over 7,500 residents as of the 2019 census, the cooler Teller County weather and far-above-sea-level digs he’s set to move to next month.
“It’s hard to leave,” Deisler told the Woodland Park City Council last week, speaking by Zoom from Florida. “But I will continue to bring the love I have for my all folks to Woodland Park. … My energy comes from my love of what I do. That fire burns as strongly as it ever did, and I’m not done. I’m excited to have this opportunity — I’m here for you.”
Woodland Park officials are looking forward to having Deisler in place as chief. Said city manager Lawson in a news release last week, “We are very excited to have Chief Chris Deisler join our Woodland Park team. Chris brings not only great energy and experience to the role but a deep desire to serve our community and our officers.”
And hopefully Deisler is up to the challenge of bringing order to the department and becoming an active member of the community. The department and the city is in need of stability in the top cop role.
The police department has been very quiet with the media, and understandably so, these past few months.
We look forward to a good relationship and level of transparency with WPPD going forward, and to seeing the department thrive under new leadership.
