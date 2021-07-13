Most birds tend to be up in the trees, but the House Wren prefers to lurk low in the protection of shrubby areas and brush piles. Their brownish plumage and body length of less than five inches help them disappear into cover.
When they return to Teller County in late May, rapid bursts of their boisterous bubbly song contrasts their miniscule size. Harsh chattering and buzzy calls also help to locate this species and they tend to leave the county by mid-September.
All wrens are energetic yet secretive species and accomplished songsters. They often display a unique behavior of cocking their narrow rounded tails upwards, a feature lacking in most other birds. Their flat and relatively long pointed beaks are curved slightly and are ideally designed to probe for insects, spiders and other small invertebrates. Wrens are typically seen alone or in pairs and the sexes appear similar. Other wren species that are likely to be seen and heard locally include Canyon, Rock and Marsh Wrens.
In addition to brownish plumage, local wrens have fine dark barring on the wings and tail. Compared to other wrens in our region the House Wren has a plainer appearance (brownish above, grayish below). They also have a less distinct eye ring and pale stripe above the eye, features that are bolder on other wrens. In addition note that some House Wrens may have reddish tones to their plumage.
Additional habitats for the House Wren include open conifer forests (especially Ponderosa Pine) along with aspen and riparian woodlands and edges of wooded areas. While singing they will range up higher in the trees to elevate their song. House Wrens are cavity nesters, and as their name implies they will often inhabit nest boxes. While monitoring bluebird boxes many years ago, I discovered an industrious pair that had occupied one of the oversized boxes, filling the entire box with tiny twigs all the way up to the hole near the top.
When approached, House Wrens will often disappear into the holes of brush piles, living up to the latin name for the wren family, Troglodytidae. The word troglodyte literally means, “one who creeps into holes.”
Notable reports in June from the Woodland Park Yard Area (FOS = First of Season):
Band-tailed Pigeon — one on June 26
Mourning Dove — a few sightings, singing
Williamson’s Sapsucker and Clark’s Nutcracker — a few sightings
Cordilleran Flycatcher and House Wren — one each around most of the time, singing
Barn Swallow — FOS on June 2
Warbling Vireo — one around most of the time, singing, FOS on June 3
Western Bluebird — one on June 4 at water feature, a few on June 27
Ruby-crowned Kinglet — one on June 26, singing
Townsend’s Solitaire — one at water feature on June 15, calling on June 18
Yellow-rumped Warbler — a few sightings, singing
Western Tanager — one on June 29 and 30, singing
Black-headed Grosbeak — one or two around some of the time
Green-tailed Towhee — one around some of the time, FOS singing on June 6
Chipping Sparrow — one around some of the time
Pine Siskin and Brown-headed Cowbird — a few around some of the time
Evening Grosbeak — a few sightings of small flocks
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.