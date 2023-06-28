With the last couple years in mind, I suppose the next generation will look back at us in wonder! In the same light that we can now look back at the folks in 1918 and 19, with a bit of understanding. We have seen things that just can not be believed if you were to predict what has happened here in the last year, say in January of 2020.

It is interesting to look back at our past. It seems like a long time ago that there were a few “foreigners” here, and occasionally Indians. This was their home, but not year around. Before 1850 that is how things were here. The 1849 gold rush to California started the real arrival of new people in this area. Most of these were the ones that had given up on getting to the west coast. They had no way of knowing what lay ahead of them, or even how far it was. They only knew what they had already seen to get this far.

Imagine that you had spent weeks in a horse drawn wagon getting across the mighty big prairie and next you saw mountains. How hard was that going to be to get over, or around. That is what caused some people to stop here in this area and go no further. In this area most of them settled right at the base of the mountains. The choices were made because the found things that they needed to make a start; water, good soil, and a source of building material.

The Indians had established a few paths that became roads. The tribes who paused here had even left reminders of their communities. The Indians traveled with the weather and the food sources. It was up to those early “foreign” settlers to do the things that would provide them with year round supplies. For us it is hard to imagine surviving on just what is to be found around us. How often do we go to get something at the store? I think the funny thing is how certain supplies quick vanished from sores a year ago. Cleaning supplies, Toilet paper, paper towels even canned soup have all had to be restocked!

It was probably hard for them to think of what this place might be like in the future, if they took the time to do that. That was 170 years ago! In the same way, Where will we be in 150 years?

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at [email protected].