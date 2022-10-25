Gene “Red” Williams loved a good conversation. In a town where everybody knows your name, Red Williams stood out as one of Woodland Park’s finest and friendliest. Williams died at home Oct. 5 with Ruth, his wife of 71 years, by his side. He was 88.
Entrepreneurs who built a successful furniture business together, the Williams were influencers before it was fashionable. Over the years, the couple left their imprint on the decorating style, Early American and country, on countless homes in the Pikes Peak Region.
A few days after her husband’s death, Ruth takes a trip down memory lane, recalling those moments in their lives that began when they were teenagers.
At the time, they lived across a country road from each other. He spied her hiding behind a tree, ashamed of her “ugly” school uniform and he did what boys do to impress a girl. “‘He was out there in the pasture one day and tried to ride a donkey and got bucked off,” she said, laughing at the memory. “He loved to tell that story.”
She remembers their first dance — in a cabin near the pasture. “There was no music,” she said.
They married a couple of years later when she was 16 and he a year older. And they continued dancing. For a time, they lived in California where Red learned the furniture business. “We went to a lot of dances up in San Francisco,” she said. As part of a dance group, Ruth and Red had a lot of sock hops at their house. “I would mop and shine the floor,” she said.
After leaving California, the Williams moved to Woodland Park and in 1972 opened Rampart Range Country Store in their log cabin home. In 1981, they bought the log building at Fairview and U.S. 24 to open a second location, followed by a third store in Colorado Springs.
Eventually, they closed two stores and consolidated the inventory in the building in Woodland Park. They retired in 1995 and traveled — one of their big trips was a three-month jaunt to Alaska with the RV club, the Ute Pass Crickets.
Red’s death came a little over a year after the couple celebrated their 71st anniversary, a time to reflect on the grief they shared since the death of two of their sons, Doug and Mike.
“We kind of lost heart,” Ruth said. “We rely on each other.”
Doug died in a motorcycle accident on Ute Pass in 1998. He was 43. Eleven years later, Mike died of cancer at the age of 53.
Today, Ruth is heartened by her relationship with their son, Don, 70, who lives with his wife, Tina, in Craig. “We are very close,” she said.
While telling of their lives together, a marriage strengthened by shared sorrow and joy, Ruth smiles and laughs at the cherished memories, an interlude in her grief.
Red Williams will be remembered at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at Woodland Park Senior Center.