Woodland Park City Council last week bid an emotional farewell to Woodland Park Police Cmdr. Jim Halloran, who is retiring after 28 years of service with the Woodland Park Police Department.
Halloran started as a reserve officer in 1991 after serving 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. Since then he served as a D.A.R.E. officer, on the department’s bicycle patrol, as a detective and an award-winning trainer.
At the Aug. 15 council meeting, Police Chief Miles DeYoung gave highlights of Halloran’s career, including working with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Springs Police Department and as an operations officer for both the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires. He stopped a person who was trying to bomb the police department, assisted in the capture of the Texas Seven and helped investigate several burglaries and murders.
Mayor Neil Levy presented Halloran with a Woodland Park Mayor’s Pin.
“Thank you for the honor,” Halloran said. “It’s the people you’re going to miss. Some of us kicked-in doors together and some of them are no longer here. You don’t get over that.”
He plans to go into “full-time fly-fishing” and received a gift that will help in that endeavor. Halloran’s wife, Kim, received a gift of flowers.
In other business, it was decided that the newly-revived Charter Review Committee, which will look at adding some 2020 municipal ballot initiatives, will be chaired by Councilwoman Carrol Harvey and Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr and Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre will also serve. Council sought four Woodland Park citizens to serve on the committee but when five applications came in, all were appointed. They are Katherine Perry, Stephanie Alfieri, Sarah Horwood, Bob Carlsen and Darwin Naccarato.
The committee will have public meetings twice a month for the next four months and will present recommendations for ballot initiatives to council at the end of the year.
Also, Councilman Noel Sawyer introduced a resolution in opposition to Senate Bill 19-042, the “Popular Vote” bill that seeks to replace the Electoral College in Colorado. The bill has already been approved by the state legislature and signed by the governor. Signatures on a petition to repeal the bill were turned in on Aug. 1 and the repeal is likely to be added to the November ballot.
And, City Manager Darrin Tangeman asked for permission to submit a letter that will allow the city to sponsor a two-year, Best and Brightest Internship for a part-time administrative assistant for a new Small Business Development Center Satellite Office in Woodland Park. The internship is fully funded through grants from a variety of entities, including the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, but the city might have to fund a benefits package. That information will be presented at a future 2020 budget hearing.
The intern would serve 20 hours a week in the small-business office and 20 hours working on projects approved by council.
Harvey was approved to serve on the Colorado Municipal League Policy Committee while City Attorney Jason Meyers was approved as an alternate. Council gave approval to Tangeman to serve on the league’s board in the small-municipality category.
City Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis reported that the city’s sales tax revenues are significantly up while expenditures are significantly down. She suggested that the city install a software package that will track lodging providers who might not be complying with lodging tax provisions. An estimated 60 percent of lodging taxes are being lost to non-compliance, she said.
An Aug. 22 work session to discuss the city’s goals and objectives for the 2020 budget has turned into a special meeting to take up a discussion and possible approval of the city’s new strategic plan. That meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the City Hall conference room. It will overlap a Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m. that night in council chambers.