For Dottie Brennan, it’s all about the van, the rolling marketing venue for Adoptable Animal Rescue Force. But when Brennan announced her retirement from the nonprofit organization in 2020, the van left Teller County and went to the AARF office in Colorado Springs.
She was 86 at the time and figured it was time to take a step back. Well, that is, except for her weekly volunteer work at the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
But now that’s she’s back with AARF, she and the van are up front and center. The two are a pair.
“I see people now at Walmart and they say, ‘You’re back!’” she said. “We’ve been well-known up here, so it was not the same anymore without the van.”
Yet Brennan fudged a little on that retirement announcement, as she continued to pick up donations of dog and cat food from Walmart and Divide Feed. But she missed the van; in fact, she missed the whole thing about AARF, finding homes for dogs and cats and saving lives.
Now that things are back to normal, AARF’s latest project is finding homes for 11 puppies, now being cared for in a foster home in Colorado Springs. “They’re hounds,” Brennan said, when asked for the breed.
While the organization started in Teller County, some of its volunteers are in the Springs — among them, the vice president, Cathy Blake. Ken Matthews of Woodland Park is president of AARF.
But the van, for Brennan, brings the organization into the Teller County public eye once again.
The van is a communicator. “Up here, it’s different. It’s a small community and it works,” Brennan said. “You can go in a store and somebody will say ‘Hi, how are you. How are the dogs doing?’” she said. “That’s what we need up here. We really do.”
Now that she’s back in the van, Brennan has renewed her communication skills. “We are desperate for donations and foster homes,” she said.
For instance, each animal that leaves the care of AARF has been neutered, vaccinated and checked by a veterinarian. “We have good vets, but they can’t do everything for free,” she said.
For now, AARF relies on donations to continue its work. “We can’t afford to have a big fundraiser,” Brennan said.
As Brennan approaches her 88th birthday in January, she is reinvigorated. “Volunteering is what keeps me going, makes me feel useful,” she said.
For information or to donate to or volunteer with AARF, call 719-748-9091 or visit aarfcolorado.com.