WOODLAND PARK • Groundbreaking for the Tava House restaurant in Woodland Station is scheduled for April, with opening day a year later.
In a report to the Downtown Development Authority Nov. 1, Mark Weaver, spokesperson, Realtor and investor in the project, offered a timeline for the restaurant, event center and culinary school led by Chef Victor Matthews.
“It is important for the Tava House, the restaurant portion, that opening day is scheduled for Spring 2024,” Weaver said.
With completion of the restaurant, the investors, led by Derek Waggoner, will begin construction on the culinary school and event center, Weaver said. “In the future, we’ll have a climbing gym and green space in the middle of the property,” he said.
The developers as well as the DDA are mindful of the adjacent city-owned Bergstrom Park, which includes the donated cog railway car, the historic railroad baggage building, restrooms and a bench in the center.
The late Bert Bergstrom donated the park to the city, said DDA chair Tony Perry. “Mr. Bergstrom wanted that park for the benefit of the citizens,” he said.
The investors are on board. “We want to try to keep that circle, incorporate it with the cog car, keep the baggage building and downsize the bathrooms,” Weaver said. “If we re-imagine the circle, it can be a great gathering spot.”
To move the project forward, the board approved a motion to remove the requirement that the first floor must be reserved for commercial development below residential. The recommendation would then go to the city’s planning commission. Currently, the market does not appear to support the residential component, Perry said, in documents presented to the board.
As well, the board agreed to support Arden Weatherford’s effort to place his two properties, former site of Amerigas, in the overlay district adjacent to the 6.3 acres. Weatherford has started the process with the city, Perry said.
“Mr. Weatherford’s property comes into play with what David Weekley Homes wants to do,” Weaver said, adding that the homebuilders are waiting to present a concept plan until after the first phase of the commercial development is completed.
In other news, the DDA agreed to split the cost with the Tava House investors for Matrix Environmental Services for the Phase 1 environmental site assessment and voluntary cleanup. The DDA’s 50% share is $5,139.
Last month, Perry noted that the board would be reaching out to downtown business owners to offer help with updating the facades, if needed. This month, Al Born suggested that the board do more outreach with businesses about the possibility of reimbursement for improvements through tax-increment financing.