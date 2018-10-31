Buried without recognition or farewell, laid to rest in unmarked graves in Potter’s Field in Victor more than a century ago, some of the late old-timers have achieved final honors.
Twice.
Several years ago, Kirk Meyers constructed wood crosses for graves in Potter’s Field and the adjacent Sunnyside Cemetery. “I made about 275 wood crosses — so I’d have extras,” said Meyers, who is behind the scenes on various carpentry projects in Victor.
In Potter’s Field, Meyers laid the crosses on graves discovered in 2009 with ground-penetrating radar provided by Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co., then owned by AngloGold Ashanti.
“The radar can find cavities in the ground,” said Veldean Meyers, who leads annual cemetery tours. “And every time they found a grave they put a flag on it.”
To distinguish Potter’s Field from the 30-acre Sunnyside Cemetery, Kirk Meyers built a fence around the smaller burial ground.
But earlier this year Bob Marchese took a motorcycle ride up the dirt road leading to the cemeteries. “With the cattle, the wind — the crosses were laying all over the graveyard,” he said. “So I thought about something more permanent.”
He asked for help at first. “The city seemed non-receptive to doing this, so I jumped on it,” Marchese said.
As a result, Marchese designed the metal crosses, had them made in Colorado Springs and placed on the graves recently. The Victor Heritage Society helped pay for them.
Last week, the Marchese family added a granite plaque acknowledging the ground-penetrating radar that located the 60 graves.
The plaque stands alongside the one placed there in 2010, which reads, in part:
“Long, long ago, hardship and misfortune deemed this ground Potter’s Field. It remains a mystery today why the destitute, possibly unbefriended or unknown, were buried outside the fence of Sunnyside Cemetery. According to Victorites’ memory, such burials took place here until the late 1930s. What markers might have been placed for remembrance deteriorated and no records exist of burials in this Field. …To those laid to rest — PEACE.”
While unknown by name, some of the those buried in Potter’s Field live on in legend.
“The radar found seven graves in a row — we figured the graves belong to one family, two adults and five children — they all died in a landslide in Goldfield,” Marchese said.
Then there’s the man who died penniless in Colorado Springs: “He ended up in a funeral home and somebody said he was from Victor,” Marchese said.
Legend or not, the man is believed to be buried in Potter’s Field in Victor. “The crosses were something that needed to be done,” Marchese said.