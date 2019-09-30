Paul Magnuson has been covering Woodland Park High School sports through his camera lens for more than a decade. His beautiful photos have been a valuable asset to this newspaper, community and his loyal social media following.
“It’s part of being part of the community,” Magnuson said.
Magnuson, who has owned and operated Team Telecycle since 1989, was a busy man on Sept. 12. In a span of a few hours, he shot Woodland Park’s home softball game versus Harrison. He then journeyed to Meadow Wood Park to take photos of the boys’ soccer game versus Palmer. Finally, that evening, Magnuson was at the high school taking shots of the Panthers’ volleyball game with Pueblo East.
“I got to the volleyball game a little early so I talked with parents and other folks,” Magnuson said.
Magnuson keeps very busy during the fall between running his business and taking photos of all types of sports. On Sept. 6, he shot Woodland Park’s football season opener versus Conifer at Panthers Field. Two days later, he traveled to Leadville for the high school’s mountain bike race competition.
“I started taking pictures years ago because nobody else was and I wanted to make sure kids got some recognition for all their hard work and got into the newspaper,” Magnuson said.
Magnuson’s photography website, magnusonphotography1.shootproof.com, is a gallery of his work. He also shoots the high school graduation, senior photos, Air Force football and basketball, the Winter X Games, and an array of other things.
“I allow all the coaches to use my photographs on social media for free,” Magnuson said. “I don’t like taking credit for a lot of stuff. I do this because I love it.”