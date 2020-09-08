Shorebirds are a large group of birds, featuring over 60 species in North America. Within the shorebird conglomerate are many smaller groups like plovers, avocets and sandpipers, and most shorebird species fall in the sandpiper column. The most reliable shorebird representative for Teller County is the Spotted Sandpiper.
This sandpiper is smaller than a robin and can be found along reservoirs, lakes, ponds, rivers and creeks and marshes from late April to mid September. As their name implies, shorebirds are found near the edge of water and as such are most abundant along ocean fronts. While visiting ocean beaches, a common sight is the entertaining antics of shorebirds as they race back and forth in search of food. Shorebirds have long legs for wading and slender pointed beaks for probing into the soil. Some other shorebirds that might be seen in Teller County include Killdeer, Wilson’s Snipe and Solitary Sandpiper.
In the spring, the Spotted Sandpiper’s breeding plumage includes large dark spots across its stark white chest and belly. However, in the fall nonbreeding plumage they molt and lose their namesake spotting. During this time, a patch of white that juts upward in front of their wing is a helpful field mark. “Spottys” are camouflage brown above and a close look will reveal an orange beak with a dark tip, but the beak is duller in the fall. In flight note a bold white wingbar exposed among their rapid fluttering wingbeats. The sexes appear similar.
Look for Spotted Sandpipers running along the shoreline, or sometimes slowly stalking insects. They especially like winged insects but also dine on worms, crayfish, small mollusks and even small fish. An excellent behavioral aid for identification is the nervous bobbing up and down of their backside as they stroll the shoreline. Many shorebirds travel in large flocks, but Spottys tend to be found singly or in smaller groups. Their call is a short but loud piping note.
Ideal habitats for shorebirds are flat areas with expansive mudflats around reservoirs and wetlands. These type of habitats are more common on the eastern plains of Colorado and less common in the mountains. Therefore our shorebird population is more limited, but the Spotted Sandpiper is a reliable summer visitor that you can count on seeing in wet areas locally and across North America.
Notable reports in July from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
• Calliope and Broad-tailed Hummingbird — some around most of the time
• Downy Woodpecker — one on Aug. 22 and 23
• Cordilleran Flycatcher — singing through Aug. 6
• Western Bluebird — a few sightings
• Brown Creeper — a few sightings, singing
• Rock Wren — one on Aug. 9
• Yellow-rumped Warbler — a couple of sightings
• Virginia’s Warbler — one on Aug. 23 and 25, new species for yard area
• Spotted Towhee — one on Aug. 26 and 27, new species for yard area
• Chipping Sparrow — one on Aug. 21
• White-breasted Nuthatch — one or two around some of the time
• Evening Grosbeak — small flocks around some of the time, 12 on Aug. 23
• Pine Siskin — a few in early August
• Cassin’s Finch — one on Aug. 25
• Red-winged Blackbird — one on Aug. 2
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.