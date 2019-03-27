Doloretta Barber is at it again. Teller County’s most devoted fundraiser, Barber is today concentrating on keeping sheriff’s deputies safe.
Through Shield 616, developed by former Colorado Springs Police officer Jake Skifstad, deputies are equipped with bullet-proof vests, helmets, and wound trauma kits.
“With the increasing foreign cartel activities in our county, assaults on our deputies have increased at an alarming rate,” Barber said, in a release to the Courier.
The armor package is valued at $1,500, and Barber is hoping a few businesses in the area could help fund a package.
Barber and her husband, Bob, plan to decorate a tree in Lions Park in Woodland Park with 8,465 blue-and-black-striped ribbons, symbolizing the “Blue Lives Matter” movement for the lives of local law enforcement.
But they need donations to cover the cost of the materials, as well as a team of volunteers to help assemble the ribbons.
“The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is very fortunate to have a partner like Shield 616. The valuable safety equipment they donate helps deputies go home safe to their families,” said Commander Greg Couch.
“Shield 616 is a great supporter of our men and women in blue. This is something we can all get behind.”
Doloretta has scheduled work sessions from 1 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday at Community Banks of Colorado.
For information, contact the Barbers at 375-4790 or 235-1562.