Former editor of the Mountain Gazette and avid hiker, John Fayhee will be appearing at Tumbling Trout in Lake George September 16 at 7 p.m. to read from and sign copies of his latest book, “A Long Tangent: Musings from an old man and his young dog hiking every day for a year”.

The idea to hike every day for a solid year followed a less ambitious endeavor the previous year when he hiked 41 straight days after determining to lose weight for a high-school reunion. Hiking was not a new concept for Fayhee, who had also hiked along the Appalachian, Colorado, Arizona, and Continental Divide trails.

While sitting on a barstool one evening, Fayhee began to plan.

“I downed a few pints, scribbled some shockingly legible notes about embarking upon a quest to hike every day for a year on a cocktail napkin, walked out to my ancient 4Runner and bounced the idea off my dog, Casey, who had been contentedly snoozing on the back seat,” he said.

“The overwhelming majority took place in my backyard – New Mexico’s Gila National Forest, which is home to the world’s first legally designated wilderness area,” he said.

Fayhee and Casey logged an estimated 1,200 trail miles and not without challenges. He twisted his ankle avoiding a rattlesnake, Casey went completely blind for a week for reasons unknown. He mislaid his car keys and his car while on the trail and “a cook at a restaurant died while preparing my lunch. There were logistical challenges galore,” he said.

Additional readings are scheduled for Frisco, Aspen, Leadville, Carbondale, Steamboat Springs, Fruita, Crested Butte, and Telluride.

“I am really looking forward to visiting Tumbling Trout, which is owned and operated by my long-time friend, Michele White, who was a regular contributor to the Mountain Gazette during my editorial tenure,” Fayhee said.

Fayhee’s previous books include “Up at Altitude: A celebration of life in the High Country,” “Bottoms Up” and “Smoke Signals.”