A newly-released children’s book about a donkey and her master/miner is getting noticed by young readers and animal lovers.
“Bonnie the Donkey: A Colorado Tale” is about a donkey in Cripple Creek who helps her master and miner, Jess, search for gold during the Gold Rush era. Jess takes good care of Bonnie, who has a good life, but also has some unexpected surprises. Colorado Springs-born-and-raised Bill Comer authored the book specifically for a younger audience.
Visiting ghost towns inspired Comer to write the book, he said. Colorado Springs is home to a Wild West ghost town museum that offers an authentic western experience that includes hands-on activities ranging from cranking a butter churn to panning for gold.
“I love to go to ghost towns and learn the history,” Comer said of his first book.
A book-signing isn’t scheduled, although Comer would be happy to hold one if there is public interest, he said.
“It’s just a small children’s book, my first. If asked, I would be glad to do a book-signing,” Comer said of the book he hopes will become a favorite with youngsters. “I donated a copy of ‘Bonnie the Donkey’ to the elementary school library in Cripple Creek. I thought the kids up there would enjoy a story about their home.”
Comer is a graduate of Harrison High School in Colorado Springs and for a time he attended Pikes Peak Community College when it was then known as El Paso Community College.
Presently, he is collecting ideas for a second children’s book.
“I have a few ideas, but haven’t committed anything to paper yet,” Comer laughed.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Inc., “Bonnie the Donkey: A Colorado Tale” was written for children 1 to 12 years old. The 24-page paperback book costs $14.95 and can be purchased online from Amazon and from Barnes and Noble.