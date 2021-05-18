Right out of the pandemic lockdown gate, Shane Cornell presents the first 2021 Lo2 performance this week. “We starting to get fired up,” he said.

Before COVID, Cornell, founder of LO2 Presents, brought live music to Woodland Park, with rock and county bands on the grounds of the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The concerts were fundraisers for organizations that help neglected and abused children.

This time, Cornell is changing the format to feature Stick Horses in Pants, a comedy/improv group. “We want to do more than just music,” he said. “The comedy show presents more opportunities for us to experience the types of entertainment you’d get in Colorado Springs.”

The improv group invites audience participation in a nightclub setting at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The show, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 21, includes a catered meal by Judge’s Char Grill along with an open bar and select socially-distanced seating. Prices range from $10 to $20. The proceeds will go directly to organizations that help troubled youth, Cornell said.

For reservations, go to Eventbrite.com or Lo2 Presents Facebook page where there is an Eventbrite link. The site also includes choices for the meal from Judge’s which will be delivered to the tables that evening.