All-day music festivals by LO2 Presents are putting Woodland Park in the forefront of attractions.
“I can’t tell you how many people said ‘thank you; this is the best thing and don’t stop,’” said Shane Cornell, who initiated the first festival in June. “That keeps me going and wanting to do this.”
Encouraged by the reception, Cornell followed up with two festivals in October and November.
The feedback has been so good, Cornell and LO2 Presents have been invited by the city of Woodland Park to be part of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July in Memorial Park. “We’ll be in the covered Pavilion and just hope for good weather,” he said.
In the meantime, Cornell is working the logistics for festivals in February and March. “I have great volunteers — they’ve been incredible this year,” he said. “The hours they take away from their lives to help me do this has been a real blessing.”
In the festival business, one thing leads to another. For instance, the new owners of the Crystola Roadhouse, Stacy and Mike Sturdevant, have invited Cornell to bring bands to the bar/tavern when it reopens after renovations are complete. “That’s exciting,” he said.
In the past, the festivals helped fund the work of other nonprofits. Now, Cornell has decided to apply for nonprofit status for LO2 Presents. “I’ll have a board whose members will vote and we’ll keep the money in Teller County,” he said. “Once a year we will decide who we’re going to donate to. I just think the nonprofit piece is essential.”
But running these festivals comes with headaches. “The challenges are marketing and fundraising,” he said. “I’d like to get to a point where we make good money on every show and still provide quality music.”
However, he’s energized by the rewards that come with the people’s reactions to the classic/rock/country bands that have been featured, including The Long Run, Half Way There and the Grind 5280.
“Every show is going to be bigger and better, whether it’s at the cultural center, the Pavilion or the Crystola,” Cornell said. “I want people to get out there and dance like nobody’s watching.”