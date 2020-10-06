It will be interesting to see what historians say about the year 2020. No one even remembers earlier in the year worrying about Murder Hornets. This year would have been enough of a mess without throwing in a good old fashioned pandemic.
We spent the summer working on so many plans to open school this year. What we had planned in April got thrown out the window pretty quick because of what we were learning about the virus. The uptick we had in July certainly set us back, but we kept on working the problem. The good news is that, while we started in a pretty restrictive phase — Phase 2 — we quickly moved to Phase 3, and most recently remained in Phase 3 but moved to a lower control. This allows our kids to mix some cohorts by eating together at lunch, having an entire class play together at recess, and allow students to travel to their music, art and other elective classes. Hopefully we will be at Phase 4 before too terribly long.
We have social distanced folks — which impacts transportation in a major way and other socially heavy events. Our kids and “staffulty” are doing a great job wearing their masks (ask me to do my impression of a second grader trying to tell you a story while wearing a mask sometime). We’ve created cohorts in our schools so we do not have to close the entire school if we have a positive case. We’ve had softball, golf, and cross country rolling and now we’re about ready to kick off football at the high school! That brings a whole new set of health procedures.
Overall, we’re doing the best we can with what we can control. What I worry about is what is out of our control in the “Age of COVID – 2020.” We are lucky to live where we live. If I have to deal with COVID, I’m glad I get to do it up here in paradise. Even more than the scenery and wildlife of this area, I love the people. We have some wonderful people here in Teller County who truly care about the welfare of each person here. They care about how people see us and work hard to put our best foot forward. Last Saturday’s Woodland Park city cleanup was just one of many, many examples.
I will share that occasionally we have a few that are willing to show an ugly side. I have a good friend, Gerald, who was a teacher in Colorado Springs and lives there. He has come up here many times for festivals, to eat, and to play in 3-on-3 basketball tournaments. Last weekend he and his wife got on his motorcycle and were coming up the pass through Woodland Park and were going to stop by my home while seeing the gorgeous turning of the leaves. As he was riding into town (naturally in weekend stop-and-go traffic) he kept seeing many, many flags and symbols that made him nervous. Being African American, these particular symbols made Gerald very uncomfortable. I know Gerald loves our country and loves our flag (he would lead the Pledge of Allegiance every morning) but the American flag was not what was making him nervous. As they reached the far end of town, a group of cyclists roared up around him and his wife and slowed down to stare him down. The cyclists were all wearing these symbols as well. Out of fear, his wife insisted that they immediately turn around and go back to the Springs.
This broke my heart. I’m an emotional guy anyway, but I know our people and how good and kind they can be. These people who intimidated my friends were probably outsiders. The bad part about it is, it is only natural to believe they are from here if you are a visitor.
I’m at a loss. Last month I wrote about “Love Everyone Always” and this makes it difficult. We teach our kids to be kind, courteous and thoughtful. We do not accept less. Naturally, like us adults, they goof up from time to time but we expect them to be great people.
I wonder if “I am what I accept?” I wonder if we as an educational system we are what we accept? I wonder if we as a community and county we are what we accept?
Frankly, I’m struggling with what to do if I do not accept this type of representation of who we are. I don’t accept it but finding the right action to take to show non-acceptance is difficult. Maybe I need to keep trying to treat folks better all of the time … I don’t know. I’m calling on our citizens, me as an educational leader, and leaders in our community/county to help because I’m at a loss.
We can do better. We are better … even in the Age of COVID.
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District.