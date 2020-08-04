After four days on the job as the senior advocate and case manager for the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, Lisa Noble feels she’s come back home.
Born and raised in Cripple Creek, Noble seeks employment that advances the needs of people who live in southern Teller County in her new role.
Certified in prevention of negative influences in the aging process, Noble began her career at the former Hilltop Nursing Home, now the Cripple Creek Care Center.
When Hilltop added rehabilitation services for people addicted to drugs and alcohol, Noble worked with patients who suffered injuries to the brain as well as to the body. “It was great job; every day you made a difference and you knew it,” she said.
But when the U.S. Division of Criminal Justice initiated a movement to look at risk factors for today’s youth, Noble moved on to be the coordinator for Gold Camp Build a Generation.
“I wanted to be sure that kids don’t end up in a nursing home at a young age because of alcohol and drugs,” she said. “BAG was about children, youth, families and the community.”
Noble notes the fact that her first BAG office was in the Aspen Mine Center in 2001. “It was a beautiful cycle that brought me back here,” she said.
After working for the grant-funded BAG for several years, Noble went to work for Teller County Department of Human Services as the director of Colorado Works. “The program helps people learn skills to ensure that they have economic success throughout their life,” she said. “I loved that job, seeing people grow was great,” But the office was in Woodland Park, she said. “I was kind of a fish out of water.”
When Rebecca Blair announced her retirement as the senior advocate, Noble applied and was hired by the Community of Caring, a nonprofit organization that offers multiple services at the Aspen Mine Center.
While the coronavirus pandemic has changed things for the time being, Noble hopes to restart the senior club while ensuring that seniors have their needs fulfilled.
“For people who need intensive case management we do a care plan and then the team at the center talks about what we can do for that person,” she said. “Community of Caring is on the cutting edge of program development.”
For instance, the Reassurance Caller program, led by Dawne Diamond, is designed to regularly check on clients during the pandemic. “I can build a rapport with the seniors,” Diamond said.
When it comes to helping seniors, Noble acknowledges that people in southern Teller County are fiercely independent. “We have very active seniors up here who love their community,” Noble said. “Otherwise they’d move to a lower altitude.”
Noble is confident that she is in the right place. “Sometimes there’s a time in your life when you need to reassess what’s important and what’s important to me is my community,” she said.