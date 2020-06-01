A scaled-down Woodland Park Summer Farmers Market will launch on Friday, June 5.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to public gatherings, and in order to maintain the safety of vendors, volunteers and customers as best as possible, the market will include about half the usual number of vendors each week. Vendors will be limited to food and produce.
The smaller market will be a “back to our past” street market, on Henrietta and Center streets, next to Memorial Park. Memorial Park, as well as its bathroom facilities, will remain closed, according to the City of Woodland Park. One disabled-access porta-potty and one hand-wash station will be provided on-site by the Teller County Farmers Market Association
There will be no entertainment, no on-site food consumption, and no “hanging out.”
You may see unfamiliar barricades: please honor them.
There will be an increased law enforcement presence to help with traffic and crowd control. Social distancing of at least six feet by all present is required, particularly while waiting at market booths; empty spaces will be left between booths to accommodate this.
We believe the Farmers Market, as an essential business, is not subject to limited numbers requirements, and open-air gatherings are thought to be safer than those in enclosed spaces. However, we are still required to adhere to social distancing, masks and gloves, and we need to be sensible about precautions. Vendors, volunteers and staff will wear masks and gloves at all times; customers are strongly urged to do the same.
Vendor contact information will be prominently displayed at wpfarmersmarket.com. Customers are urged to preorder. Vendors will pre-bag your items to hand off to you at the market.
Our vendors are looking forward to serving you as they have done for 30 years. We and they welcome all in our community and thank you in advance for keeping it an open, safe, peaceful and apolitical venue for all.
The TCFMA Board appreciates the support of the City and our community and thanks you all in advance for your compliance and your patronage.
The market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 25. Market Bucks will be available, as will Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The market will initially be unable to offer Double Up coupons.