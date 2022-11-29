With the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade approaching this weekend, one of Woodland Park’s many December traditions, I’m reminded of how truly big and full of heart the small-town holiday celebrations are in this neck of the woods.
This is no small parade, and attendance numbers in the hundreds if not thousands.
Earlier this month, we published a robust calendar of holiday events in The Courier, not unlike the large calendar published in a brochure produced by the Lighter Side of Christmas, an organization headed by John and Tracie Bennitt and a committee of volunteers.
“Each year a theme and beneficiary are chosen to best represent that year’s anniversaries and celebrations. Applications are accepted from local nonprofits and organizations to be considered. Monies raised through sponsorships each year stay local, and help fund these deserving and hard working organizations,” states lightersideofchristmas.com.
As Tracie Bennitt wrote in an article published in today’s edition, this year’s LSOC beneficiary is the nonprofit Focus on the Forest.
Shawn Nielsen and Eve Woody, founders of Focus on the Forest, are the grand marshals of the parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Woodland Park. The theme this year is “May the Forest Be With You.”
This fun theme “gives participants an opportunity to celebrate our wonderful backyard, the forest. Several anniversaries this year celebrate the forest, including the 80th anniversary of Bambi and the 30th anniversary of ‘Fern Gully.’ Even more float ideas can grow from the variety of ecosystems in the Stars Wars movies as it celebrates 45 years in a galaxy far, far, away,” states the LSOC site.
We can’t wait to see these forest-themed parade floats.
Now in its 34th year, the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade and the events surrounding it show off the best of Woodland Park. The parade route starts at Taco Bell and continues along the north side of Highway 24 past Tweeds Fine Furnishings.
Also don’t miss the City of Woodland Park’s Winter Day in the Park on Friday, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., featuring family fun with a petting zoo, Candy Candy Lane, pictures with Santa, hotchocolate and an Elf Scramble. The event culminates with the Annual Tree Lighting from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in Memorial Park.
Bundle up, grab a hot cocoa and enjoy these unique Woodland Park holiday traditions.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.