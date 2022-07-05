WOODLAND PARK • The latest production from Lightbulb Theatre Co., “Out of the Dust,” takes the audience back to the 1930s, when the Dust Bowl destroyed farms across the southern plains of America.
“The story follows May Richards, who moves from the heart of the Dust Bowl to Boston,” said Madison Leake, who wrote and directs the play.
While working in Boston to support her family, May takes photos with her grandfather’s camera. She dreams of becoming a photojournalist.
But the plot thickens at the boarding house where May is staying as a guest of her great aunt. Among the boarders are a teacher, a housekeeper and a French immigrant.
“This is a story of overcoming tough circumstances, of hardships, friendships, enemies, ambition and love,” Leake said.
For the first time, the company is doing theatre-in-the-round, for an intimate setting on the floor of the Ute Pass Cultural Center. In two acts, the play has it all, drama, romance, conflict and action. “It is definitely a show for everyone,” Leake said.
There are 17 actors in the play including Christina Del Valle as May Richards and Dustin Russell as Charlie Perkins.
“Out of the Dust” performances are 7 p.m. July 15; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. July 16 and 17 at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Tickets are $15 are available at the door or online at lightbulbtheatre.co.