A celebration of October as the month or ghouls and goblins, Lightbulb Theatre Company focuses on aliens in the production “The Monsters Among Us.”
Written and directed by Andrea Keller, co-founder of the company, the play plugs into real-life situations, even as monsters lurk in a local diner as well as on Maple Street.
Told in two stories, the plot thickens when the people become amateur sleuths searching for the alien/monster. “It’s perfect for October but it also has a telling theme, as you see people turn on each other in an instant,” Keller said.
Inspired by Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone,” a popular television during the early 1960s, Keller developed her characters with a similar theme. “It’s incredible, the things he would write about and how they apply to us today, in more ways than we even realize,” she said.
In today’s polarized world, Keller’s alien in the play represents the dark side. “You can tell he had a lot of thoughts on the state of the world; the Holocaust had happened,” she said. “Serling writes about how people treat each other.”
In Keller’s “Twilight Zone” adaptation, paranoia strikes the people of Maple Street and patrons of Deb’s Diner. “You’ve heard of trying to find a needle in a haystack?” she said. “Well, stay with us, if you dare, and be part of two investigative teams whose mission is not to find that proverbial needle, but instead, the monster among us.”
Lightbulb Theatre performs “The Monster Among Us,” at 6 and 9 p.m. Oct. 21 and at 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Keller also performs as one of the 23-member cast.
The Friday night performance at 9 p.m. includes a party where the attendees are encouraged to be dressed in their Halloween costumes — and get candy without trick-or-treating.
All four shows will have a raffle with prizes donated by Woodland Park businesses. Those who pre-order their tickets ahead of time will be automatically entered. Tickets are $15 and available at lightbulbtheatre.co or at the door.