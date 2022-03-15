WOODLAND PARK • The Lightbulb Theatre Co. presents “Pinocchio,” a performance inspired by the tale of a boy whose nose grows longer with each falsehood.
“We took Carlo Collodi’s classic of ‘Pinocchio’ and made it fresh and fun for the whole family,” said Andrea Keller, who wrote and directs the play. “‘Pinocchio’ is the story of a little wooden puppet and his quest to become a real boy. He learns valuable lessons along the way as he navigates through temptations.”
The play stars Marjorie Leake as the curious Pinocchio, Zach McCauley as the loveable Geppetto and Zac Fike as the feisty Jiminy Cricket, Keller said.
Before the play, the Lightbulb performers host a mini-carnival in the lobby with games, balloon animals, face painting and concessions from Mountain View Yogurt Plus.
Pinocchio is at 7 p.m. March 25 and at 5 p.m. March 26. Both performances are at the Dickson Auditorium Theatre at Woodland Park High School, 151 Panther Way. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, and are are available at lightbulbtheatre.co.