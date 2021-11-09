WOODLAND PARK • The Lightbulb Theatre Co. presents “All Hands,” a seafaring adventure that features a ship as the stage. Written and directed by Madison Leake, the play exudes that swashbuckling ambience provided by pirates and other characters of the sea.
The drama begins on a ship in the Caribbean in the 18th century. “It’s a story of courage, loyalty and finding home and what that means,” Leake said.
Leake plays the heroine, Charlotte Hughes, a proper lady who is traveling with her uncle. “The ship gets caught in a storm and sinks,” said Leake who designed and made the costumes. “Charlotte is the lone survivor and gets picked up by a merchant ship.”
The story follows the ship’s crew, the captain, sailors and cabin boys. But the ship’s itinerary is a bit off-kilter from what Charlotte is told. “Because of tragedies that have happened, the captain kind of takes this crew, against their will, on this revenge-chase pirate hunt,” she said.
The plot thickens when the crew finds out about the captain’s intent and the actions they decide to take to survive. “They encounter sirens, mermaids, pirates, etc,” she said, declining to divulge all the details. “It’s a high-energy show with a lot of heartfelt moments.”
The play has a large cast of local actors who are creating the ship/stage in the event center at Shining Mountain Golf Club, 100 Shining Mountain Lane, Woodland Park, where the play is performed.
“All Hands” performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 1 and 5 p.m. Nov. 20, and 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at the event center. Tickets are $15 and available at the company’s website, www.lightbulbtheatre.co, or at the door.
Leake, Andrea Keller and Sharon Stark, among others, founded the theatre company in 2020 to create meaningful stories that inspire. The company’s local actors write, direct and perform original productions.