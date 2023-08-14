A theatrical experiment for Woodland Park, Lightbulb Theatre Co. introduces the 24-hour play. For the audience, the play is only an hour, but the cast goes for the whole 24.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center when 10 writers, 10 directors and 20 actors put their heads together to plan the performance, the scripts, costumes and rehearsals.

For the writers, the deadline is the next morning, which means pulling an all-nighter, unless the lightbulb moment appears sooner.

By the time the audience shows up 24 hours later, 10 five-minute plays will have been written, 20 actors selected and 10 directors ready to roll.

“There is a lot of talent around here,” said Andrea Keller, who organized the 24-hour shindig and will write and direct one of the plays.

For the audience, the performance is the culmination of a collective effort.

“What could go wrong?” Keller writes in the marketing poster.

The event is a fundraiser for the cultural center to fund a new stage curtain.

Lights Out is 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the cultural center. Tickets are $10 and available at lightbulbtheatre.co or at the door.