“Put Life First” is the motto for Solaris Hospice. That type of motto may not come to mind when most think of hospice services, but at Solaris Hospice, putting life first is the priority as they care for patients and families whose lives have been changed by terminal illness.
Solaris Hospice is a private and clinician owned company founded in 1998. Their roots started in rural North Texas, and gradually spread throughout the state. Solaris has primarily focused on rural areas that are underserved or lacking needed hospice medical services. Solaris also owns a medical equipment company and compounding pharmacies that only serve patients on their service.
Since 1998, Solaris Hospice has sought opportunities through relationships to expand into new markets that need hospice services. This is what brought them to Colorado in late 2017. The company currently has offices in Colorado Springs and now Woodland Park, serving all of Teller County. Most patients reside in their homes, while others may be in a nursing home or in assisted living.
Hospice care does not mean there is nothing left to do or accomplish in a person’s life. There is still life to live and memories to make with family and friends. Medically, there is also much that can be done. Quality of life is a strong component of care that focuses on pain and symptom management for the patient. Hospice care provides a team approach to the care of the patient and support for the family. Services include physician oversight of the patient’s care; nursing visits; aide care for personal needs such as bathing, shaving and so on; spiritual counselors (chaplains); social workers; and volunteers.
People often ask, “When is the right time to receive hospice services?” or “How much does it cost?? Hospice is governed by Medicare guidelines that qualify a patient for services. General guidelines state that a patient must have a terminal diagnosis with a life expectancy of six months or fewer if the disease progression takes its normal course. That does not mean your doctor will always determine this accurately. Often patients live beyond six months and hospice services can continue in most cases. Hospice is also covered 100% by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances.
The conversation about hospice services can be difficult and is often avoided, but most wish they would have started services much earlier. If you think you or a loved one may qualify for hospice services, a medical consult by a Solaris Hospice staff member may help answer that question. You can contact them anytime, day or night, at 1-888-376-5274 or visit the office at 150 Morning Sun Drive in Woodland Park.
Solaris Hospice is a proud partner of the Golden Bridge Network, providing a continuum of care for the residents of Teller County. A goal of the Golden Bridge Network is to bring awareness of the services provided here in Teller County.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 719-687-3000.
Luke Oyler started with Solaris in 2001. He currently lives in Monument with his wife and three children.