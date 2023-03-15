A gallery of talent, the annual Student Art Show thrusts Woodland Park artists into the limelight. Sponsored by the Mountain Artists, the show comes with cash prizes and exhibit on the lower level of the Woodland Park library through March 22.

The artists’ works are eye-catching and thought-provoking. The media a variety of watercolor, pencil, mixed media, acrylic, oil, 3-D design and digital design. The entries are from the middle and high schools in the Woodland Park School District, Merit Academy and Colorado Springs Christian School in Woodland Park.

Brooke Gardner won best of show with mixed-media work “The Sand Dance.”

High school winners:

Brooke Gardner, Rianna McCafferty and Allison Costello took first, second and third places, respectively, in the mixed-media category. Luke Kettler received honorable mention.

Gabi Arcamone, Aaron Ross and Claire May won first, second and third places, respectively, in the drawing category. Kaylee Hill and Jade Ripple received honorable mention.

Brooke Gardner, Ellie Chin and Emma Adkisson took first, second and third places, respectively, in the watercolor category. Jade Ripple and Etta Titus received honorable mention.

Gwynne Vollaro, Vivian Gillespie and Kaylee Hill took first, second and third places, respectively, in the acrylic category. Gabi Arcamone and Valarie Nichole Lawrance received honorable mention.

Ava Oudbier, Kaylee Hill and Corinne Breitenstein took first, second and third places, respectively, in the oils category.

Madelyn Rose Smith, Zady Morgan and Emma Adkisson took first, second and third places, respectively, in digital design. Kailyn Holt and Valarie Nicole Lawrance received honorable mention.

Brooke Gardner, Emma Adkisson and Gabriella Mammenga-Meadows took first, second and third places, respectively, in the 3-D category.

Middle school winners:

Thalei Star Delaney, Noah Heinemann and Clara Clark took first, second and third places. Ari Castaneda, Ashlynn Bailey, Angel Grace Oudbier, Thalei Star Delaney and Micah Wayne Johnson received honorable mention.

The Mountain Artists, a nonprofit organization, awarded $100, $75 and $50 cash prizes for the first three winners. Brooke Gardner received $100 as well for best of show. The library as well will name a winner selected by the staff.

The organization honored the winners with a reception March 11.