Liberty took its lumps early in the year, so that the Lancers could hit their stride when it counted late in the season.
Behind hat tricks from Tristan Ward, the state's leading scorer in Tristen Brooks and another by Ethan Graber, coach Kent McIlhany's squad found a way to win once again, this time an 11-5 tally over Woodland Park.
"These guys trust the other person to do their job," McIlhany said. "We lost 4-2 early in the season to this team. There was so much heart and passion coming out of the locker room — and I had a feeling we'd be able to score."
That early loss drew parallels to Saturday's action.
In the second period of the team's earlier loss to the Panthers, they allowed three goals. Once again, albeit in a win, the Lancers fought off a furious run in the second period that saw the hosts score three goals in four minutes.
All the while, Liberty continued to fight through the little things. Both power plays for Woodland Park in the second period were killed. In all, the Panthers failed to score on any of their four chances with a man advantage.
"We really talked about not getting penalties," McIlhany said. "The penalties we got, they were from hard work. That's where I look at guys and say 'You're okay. You're okay with me.' The team did a good job of recovering from that adversity.
"They could've hung their heads and gave the game away."
Instead of crumbling, the Lancers bounced right back in the third period. Brandon McIlhany added a goal in the first two minutes before his teammates tacked on two more in the next five.
The team is finding a groove on offense now that the early-season gauntlet of 5A opponents is over. In the last three games, including Saturday, the Lancers have outscored opposing teams 29-11. Across their last four wins, they've scored nine-or-more goals in each.
"For us, we're just driving on the net," Ward said. "The majority of our goals have been rebound goals, especially today. We've gotten a lot better against teams who aren't grabbing as many deflections early.
"We've really focused on just getting shots on net."
Not only are the shot totals high, but the Lancers are taking smarter looks. Woodland Park outshot the visitors 36-32 Saturday, but it didn't matter as many of the Panthers' opportunities went wide, instead of allowing for a possible deflection or rebound themselves.
With five games left, the Lancers are now on a three-game win streak. Much of the credit goes to the early-season struggles — meshed with the subsequent growth they caused.
"We really got to see the big mistakes we were making as a team," Ward said. "We started hanging our heads. We really started to improve a lot more in practice."
"We have a talented group this year, we're really fortunate. We just had to get used to one another," Brooks added.
