A strong family bond and shared sense of community reflect the story and legacy of the Levy family and Swiss Chalet restaurant.
This month, the “Swiss” changes hands and a new chapter opens for the restaurant founded in 1962.
The late Neil Levy and his wife Paula Levy bought the venerable Woodland Park institution in 2003. Over the years, Neil’s smile and handshake, along with first names for the regulars, were all part of the dining experience at the “Swiss.”
Neil Levy died Aug. 1, 2020, from renal cell carcinoma. He was 66.
Neil and Paula’s son, Max, 27, took over management of both family restaurants, the Swiss Chalet and the Peppertree in Colorado Springs. In his father’s place, Max greets diners with a smile and a handshake, along with first names for the regulars.
Max and his brothers, Sam, 23, and Lou, 21, attended and graduated from Woodland Park schools while working summers in the restaurant during their teenage years.
“We are a such a strong family and have always been grateful for the opportunity to share our family with other people,” Max said. “The Swiss Chalet is the way it is, thanks to both my parents.”
Paula added. “Relationships are really what we are about,” she said. “And that’s how we work, with heart. And that’s how we raised our family.”
After Neil’s death, the family pivoted to remain in business by offering takeout meals during the upheaval of the pandemic shutdowns. “The fact that the staff has endured the last three years while continuing to represent our restaurant and serve our customers at such a high level says everything,” Paula said.
But it’s time to move on. “We’ve come to the end and we can move forward. I’m very proud of what we’ve done, proud of our staff,” Max said.
This month, the Levys close on the sale of the Swiss Chalet to Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno, who also own Mountainara Cucina Italiana in Gold Hill Square.
According to the Roshek Report, the sale price was $1.45 million.
Acknowledging the sadness that comes with the sale, Max and Paula both feel comfortable with their decision. “It’s bittersweet, difficult in many ways because the restaurant was such a big part of our family,” he said. “We are still grieving; this was all triggered because of my dad’s passing so there is lot of grief to process for that reason alone.”
But in many ways, the letting go is the next step. “I remember talking to my dad, well before he ever got sick, about our game plan,” Max said. “So, naturally the question came up about what’s going to come after us?”
Max recalls his father talking about passing the restaurant on to new owners, at some point. “He would say that we can’t do this forever,” Max said.
Before closing the sale, Max and his mother are in the transition phase of their lives.
“Looking back, I wanted to make certain that the plans my dad had for our family were going to come to fruition,” he said. “I knew there would be things that would come with that, the community we’ve been able to build, the amazing relationships we have with so many customers and staff that we’ve been able to preserve.”
They put the restaurant on the market several months ago. “It was super important to us that we be patient and wait for the right people, the right situation for the business, for the community, to make this happen. We found that opportunity,” Max said.
While Max continues his professional career as vice president/chief operations officer for Park State Bank & Trust in Woodland Park, he and his mother have each purchased homes in Colorado Springs.
“For us to transition out of Woodland Park is very healing,” Max said. “It’s been such a big chapter in our lives. We have so many memories and we’ll always have that appreciation and that gratitude.”
Neil Levy’s presence is everywhere in Woodland Park, Paula added. “The park, the pool, the baseball field, Neil has left a legacy,” she said. “And not many people can say that.”
Over the years, Neil served the city as mayor, was among those who initiated the drive for the Woodland Aquatic Center as well as the refurbishing of Memorial Park. Along the way, he coached the boys’ baseball teams while managing the two restaurants.
“We will continue to run the Peppertree restaurant, to be blessed every day for everything my dad worked so hard for, this place being one of them,” he said. “The Peppertree and the ‘Swiss’ were his pride and joy.”
But with the sale, the Levys feel a sense of farewell to the past. “We’re excited to close a chapter and move on to the next chapter,” Max said. “My dad worked hard to create this very opportunity for me, my mom and my brothers.”
Paula agreed. “Neil wouldn’t want it any other way,” she said.