Slow down, drivers
Last week I met one of my neighbors walking off her “anxiety” due to just receiving an expensive speeding citation. Feeling pressured by other drivers speeding up behind you is an all-too-common excuse to speed up. Don’t do it! We are not flying space ships, we are driving heavy metal vehicles that can maim and kill!
God bless you all folks, but slow down and watch out for children on their bikes, and deer with little fawns, please.
Pam Demma
Woodland Park
Response to July 10 Nick Adams letter
I am glad Mr. Adams is sadly amused in his letter, but I count three instances of falsehoods, which just makes me sad.
First, Mr. Adams, just repeating right wing talking points does not make you look good. Frankly, it is false that Democrats want “millions of foreigners” to have the right to vote. This false conspiracy nonsense is not worthy of repeating, and shows a lack of any serious fact checking on your part.
Second, there are NOT “numerous cases of voter fraud” after every federal election. A prosecution for in-person voter fraud (the ONLY type that is “solved” by voter ID laws), is like seeing a unicorn, and is a false narrative, and as far likely to be a Republican than an illegal voter. In fact, Republicans have been caught saying the reasons they want voter ID laws is to reduce voting by the elderly, students, the poor, and most especially, minorities.
Finally, talking about foreign interference with our elections, and downplaying Russian government officials interference in the 2016 election, to push these other ridiculous narratives is a disservice to our fellow citizens. The Mueller Report spells out, in detail, the lengths Russia went to get Trump in the White House. You support their actions by not bothering to read that report, and disregarding their actions as less worthy of response than your false conspiracies. Our fellow voters need to be better informed than this letter shows.
Michael Eaton
Divide
