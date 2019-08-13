We can do better
David Rusterholtz is one of two candidates for Teller County Commissioner trying to replace Marc Dettenrieder. I personally observed his conduct over the Independence Day holiday.
Not even a year after a contentious 2018 election season, when most of us would just like to get back to our lives and to see our elected officials work, Mr. Rusterholtz took it upon himself to announce his candidacy earlier than I have ever seen, begin an aggressive campaign, and accelerated the whole process when frankly none of us care. Judging by his behavior, you would think this election is next week. Nope. The election is in November 2020 — 16 months from now. I go into businesses and see his flyers. He wears his nametag to City Market and when delivering propane. It is disrespectful to the current commissioner Marc Dettenrieder and others who have much to do — all of which is more important than babysitting a candidate nearly two years early.
Our county endured a painful loss recently, the death of Sgt. First Class Elliott Robbins in Afghanistan. The last time this happened to our community was 1968 in Vietnam. I joined a hundred of my fellow vets to show our respect to the Robbins family on July 4th. Many elected officials were there. All of them remained quiet and respectful. Not Mr. Rusterholtz. Right on cue, and sporting his “Candidate for County Commissioner” name badge, he was running around with a candidate’s grin, trying to shake hands, and telling the veterans that he never served but will help us. He tried to turn a solemn memorial occasion into a campaign event. Shame on you Mr. Rusterholtz.
Well, sir, that is 3 strikes, and you are out. Out of ideas. Out of touch. Out of your league. Your five minutes of fame are up. If you really, truly want to help Teller County, put your selfish and self-referential campaign to bed. We can do better.
Tom Adams
Divide
Count me opposed to Village of Tamarac
I am not part of the group opposing the Village of Tamarac modular home development proposal, but count me in as opposed. This is the worst kind of rental, despite the claim they are not rentals. Yes, the houses are owned, but the developers have all the leverage to raise pad rentals at will, despite what they claim about the “market” restraining increases. What does a homeowner do when notice comes of a pad-rental increase? Moving the home is financially unrealistic, and where would you move it? As to the claim that the homeowner can own the land through some unnamed nonprofit entity, I think that only applies if 100% of the owners agree to that change. When does any idea get 100% approval?
Based on the numbers presented this would be a bad financial move for buyers, but a sweet one for the developers: $26,000 a year to “own” 506 square feet, but have no leverage to resist pad-rental increases. This may be legal, but it is immoral and reeks of greed.
Ken Browning
Florissant
Response to July 24 English letter
George English writes of acquiring privately owned land to accommodate a Highway 24 bypass in Woodland Park, and states that the local government should be active in “acquiring” this private land. He writes this as a given. Does he know the families who own the properties? The impact this would have on them? The history of the properties? It’s very easy for someone who will not be directly impacted with the loss to write so dispassionately about what should be done. What about the rights of the property owners? Their homes? The other homeowners on County Road 21, South Forty and surrounding roads?
On a side note: It is interesting that El Pomar would be mentioned in “acquiring” private property seeing as how this right-of-way could impact Aspen Valley Ranch, which was “acquired” by Pikes Peak Community Foundation.
Jeralee Gonzalez
Woodland Park
Response to July 24 Foraci letter
A recent letter to the editor has prompted my reply regarding David Rusterholtz for county commissioner. Diana Foraci recently wrote regarding him as “not the right stuff for county commissioner,” and that “he has a ‘short fuse’ temper when confronted.” Even though she states in the next sentence, “I have not personally experienced this, but my neighbors have been in yelling matches with David Rusterholtz.”
While I am an El Paso County resident, I have worked with David Rusterholtz for six years in the KidZone of our church in Woodland Park. His demeanor toward me, other adults and our kindergarten through Grade 6 children has been exemplary. He is fair, honest, and equitable to all, and is the right stuff for Teller County commissioner.
Citizens, due your duty and get to know David Rusterholtz yourself. You’ll find he’d be a refreshing light to represent you in Teller County.
Chipley Gordon
Green Mountain Falls
When did politics and religion join?
It’s important for voters know who the candidates really are. Between the 9th and 13th of April, I had the occasion to exchange emails with David Rusterholtz, candidate for 2020 County Commissioner, Republican party of course!
In my initial email to Rusterholtz of April 9, I politely asked him to remove a yard sign that was placed in front of his Druid Hills home inside the county road right-of-way.
Rusterholtz’ reply email of April 10 likened his advertisement sign to “Pray for USA” as being a political sign. My return email of April 11 challenged Rusterholtz’ equivalence of “Pray for USA” as not being political but religious.
Rusterholtz’ same-day reply was: “Mike, the sign is for the National Day of Prayer. It is a Christian political event to pray for our nation and schools.” My answer to that was: “That’s nice but I thought religion and politics were separate. No? Nonetheless, it inspires me to put out a sign for my religion, Passover, (April 19th at sundown).”
I was shocked with Rusterholtz’ April 13 reply: “Mike, I too celebrate Pesach, Shabbat, Shavuot, Yom Teruah, and Sukkot and pray to and worship only true God. All human interaction is political … True? As far as the separation of politics and religion … Only the government is restricted from interfering with ‘religion’ ... not the other way around.”
I let Rusterholtz have the last word. However, the insult has since ‘prayed’ on my mind. I do not mock Rusterholtz’ religion why does he mock mine? Rusterholtz has a lot of chutzpah and I’m sure being that Rusterholtz is such a devotee of the Jewish faith, he knows what chutzpah is. Exactly when did politics and religion join? Maybe Rusterholtz will ordain the union into law when he becomes commissioner. God forbid.
Mike Winters
Florissant
