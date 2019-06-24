Thank you for keeping Woodland Park beautiful
This year marks the 17th year Keep Woodland Park Beautiful and the City of Woodland Park joined with 20,000 other communities in the country’s largest community improvement project, The Great American Cleanup.
KWPB would like to thank the more than 167 volunteers who participated in the 2019 Citywide Cleanup at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on June 8. Many local businesses, church groups, organized clubs were represented, including: The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce; Impact Christian Church; Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty; Michael Harper Real Estate; Newmont Mining Corp.; Panther Youth Athletics; Pickleball Players Group; Rotary Club; Teller Business Builders; Teller County Democrats; Teller County Hiking Club; Victory Life Church; Woodland Park Community Church; Woodland Park Main Street; Woodland Park Middle School; KWPB; and the Woodland Park City Council.
Also thank you to Citywide Cleanup Sponsors and Donors: City Market; Coffee Cottage; The Glad Products Co.; KWPB; Niagara Water; Safeway; Sam’s Club; Starbucks; Teller Waste; Walmart; and the City of Woodland Park. A special thanks to the City’s Buildings and Grounds Crew, led by Steve Varner, for their assistance throughout the cleanup.
KWPB works to inspire everyday action to improve and beautify the community through litter prevention programs like the Annual City-Wide Cleanup. This year 116 bags of trash, numerous carpet rolls, and recyclables were collected from public areas and over 13 miles of road (including 3 miles of US 24 and one mile of SH 67).
Thank you again to all who participated, sponsored and donated! By continuing to be kind and take pride in your community, you can “Keep Woodland Park Beautiful.”
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful
The City of Woodland Park
Rusterholtz vs. Williams
The lines are drawn, two men have declared their candidacies, the positions are publicly stated, the differences are defined and the race is on!
David Rusterholtz cordially welcomed Dan Williams into the Teller Count District 1, Commissioner Race at the Teller County Republican Central Committee meeting on June 11, 2019.
Agreeing on most issues, the two men had sharp differences on the role of government in our lives.
Rusterholtz stated that government has a role, but a very limited role as defined by the Constitution.
Williams insisted that the government wasn’t an obstacle, but instead, it helped protect everyone’s rights by enforcing regulations.
Rusterholtz argues that government uses those regulations to control people’s behavior rather than allowing free choice in how to run their lives or use their property to their own benefit and enjoyment.
Rusterholtz used the image of pyramids to show where government; from a top-down authoritarian position dictates what an individual can do with his own property.
Opposing that view he drew the image of an upside-down pyramid with the people at the top and elected servants at the bottom carrying out the people’s wishes rather than stifling their interests.
Rusterholtz further pointed out that eliminating onerous regulations would also dramatically reduce costs to the home and business owners.
There are far too many examples of the heavy hand of government working against the best interests of the people. From Washington, D.C., to Teller County the people are fed up with government overreach.
Our Founding Fathers knew that the combined wisdom of the people is greater than the limited wisdom of the bureaucracy.
Rusterholtz is convinced that government should get out of the way when people are reasonably exercising their rights as landowners, and I agree.
The battle lines are drawn, the race in on and may the best man win.
I think that man is David Rusterholtz.
Mike Holmes
Florissant
Trump puts political future ahead of Rule of Law
While reading the Mueller Report, I took a break to watch the news on TV. I watched and listened in dismay to Trump again demonstrating why he continues to be a clear and present danger to our republic. He very publicly declared that he would welcome assistance in 2020’s election from foreign adversaries, who are working against our nation, in order to get elected. This would be a felony and now his campaign cannot claim that they “did not have the knowledge or criminal purpose required to charge them in the conspiracy to defraud the United States (Count One)”. [See Mueller Report section V, paragraph A]. If I knowingly accepted assistance from a foreign adversary, I would have lost my security clearance at the least.
Trump has total disregard for the integrity of our elections and has made an open invitation to Putin or others to attack our nation’s election sanctity. He again has violated his oath of office to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” [Article II, section 1 U.S. Constitution]
Please remember this in November 2020.
Dennis Luttrell
Divide