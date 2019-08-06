LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don’t pay a fine that you don’t owe
In response to Pam Demma’s July 17 letter to the editor: The friend that received the ticket need only appear and enter a “not guilty” plea. I am not an attorney just saying she is not guilty until the court rules or she pleads as such. She can ask for a trial and she may be offered a plea to a lower offense with no points. If she was trying to go with the flow of traffic and being intimidated by an aggressive driver that was following too closely then she is a victim of road rage. The leading cause of fatalities on the road is not DUI as we are led to believe but excessive speed, following too closely and driving too fast for conditions. Those are all too common and we have police forces that are to monitor traffic but seem more concerned about the War on Drugs and use vehicular occupation as their tool to stop and search using “broken taillight” or “weaving” as reasonable cause to make traffic stops.
The city cares little about public safety but cares a lot about revenue from fines, it is even in the yearly budget what they expect to take in. Do not pay a fine that you do not feel you owe, ask for a jury trial and do not plea to anything that will cost you cash. This is only my advice and it is free, what someone does in court is their choice. Asking people to slow down will never work. The city losing revenue by many asking for a trial should wake them up and the days of easy money will end for them. Actual traffic enforcement may make a comeback.
Robert Wyman
Colorado Springs
Response to July 17 Eaton letter
In the July 17 Courier, Mr. Eaton responded to my letter, which was a response to a previous letter by Dennis Luttrell. He said that my letter “shows a lack of any serious fact-checking.” He also says “Our fellow voters need to be better informed than this letter shows.”
Here are a couple of facts which support my statements:
• In a 2008 Indiana voter ID case, the Supreme Court said “The United States has a long history of voter fraud that has been documented by journalists and historians and it could make the difference in a close election.”
• In 2015, the U.S. Justice Dept. convicted 742 people for voter fraud. However, their report also noted that the vast majority of suspected cases are not prosecuted because voter fraud is considered a low priority crime. (A liberal administration policy?) Anyone willing to actually research can find many similar examples.
Concerning Democrats wanting millions of foreigners (illegal aliens) to vote, all you needed to do is watch TV since the recent Democratic Presidential Debate. At least two of the candidates have publicly stated that they believe it should be legal.
I agree “voters need to be better informed.” Too many people simply rely on extremely misleading statements or outright lies by their friends, journalists and politicians in both parties. Despite Mr. Eaton’s baseless assumption that I did not read the Mueller Report, I actually do a lot of “serious fact-checking.”
Facts are really valuable if you actually pay attention to them.
Nick Adams
Woodland Park
Another response to July 17 Eaton letter
I would like to take the time to respond to Michael Eaton’s July 17 letter. Mr. Eaton accuses Mr. Adams of “repeating right-wing talking points.” Calling them “talking points” does not mean they are not factual, it just means that Mr. Eaton doesn’t like the points as they are presented and is trying to find a way to discredit them. Mr. Eaton you yourself have just repeated the narrative of the left. I would like, for now, to address just one of the falsities that Mr. Eaton publishes in his letter in the July 17 edition of The Courier.
Mr. Eaton, writes, “there are NOT ‘numerous cases of voter fraud’ every federal election.” And goes on to say that “in-person voter fraud is like seeing a unicorn and is a false narrative.” I would submit a Memo published by the United States Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, eastern district of North Carolina. www.justice.gov/usao-ednc/pr/nineteen-foreign-nationals-charged-voting-2016-election
This memo, dated Aug. 24, 2018 and signed by Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney, announces the indictment of 19 foreign nationals for claiming false citizenship and voting in more than one election including the General Election held Nov. 8, 2016.
I’ll assume that Mr. Eaton will like to claim in his next response letter, that this unicorn that we see is isolated and, of course, the only unicorn out there. Texas State Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton prosecuted 97 counts of voter fraud in 2018 alone. Among his discoveries was a voter fraud ring that had received financial support from the former head of the Texas Democratic Party. See: dfw.cbslocal.com/2018/10/12/women-accused-paid-voter-fraud-ring/
These are not isolated instances. It is common for some, like Mr. Eaton, to insist that voter fraud is a myth and when offered concrete examples they counter by claiming that it is “not widespread.” However, keep in mind that every single vote cast fraudulently cancels out one legitimate vote. How would Mr. Eaton like his vote nullified in this fashion?
Robert Elliott
Woodland Park
