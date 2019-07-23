Highway 24 bypass continues to be disregarded
The CDOT meeting held on June 13 in Cripple Creek neglected to mention the need for the long-deferred bypass of Highway 24 traffic around Woodland Park.
Several years ago, I learned that the bypass highway was planned to divert Highway 24 through-traffic from below the Walmart location through a corridor extending past the hospital beyond the top of Bluebird Hill. Seven parcels of privately owned land in the 3½-mile right-of-way would need to be acquired for the bypass. In addition to the design of the highway and acquisition of these land parcels, a completed and subsequently approved Environmental Impact Statement would be required before construction could be undertaken. At the time I learned about the bypass project, it was then scheduled on a long-range CDOT project list for the year 2030.
During my discussion with others about the bypass, I mentioned that the city and county governments should be proactive and undertake efforts to acquire the land, have the EIS and preliminary design approved, and have the project immediately available for construction whenever federal infrastructure economic stimulus funding becomes available. Alternately, the state could use its bountiful largess from casino gambling and cannabis revenues to fund the project. A third source of preliminary project funding could come from the El Pomar trust that has funded many projects in the El Paso and Teller county region — such as hospitals and the Manitou Springs public swimming pool. A shovel-ready-to-go project also might be easily advanced in the CDOT long-range plan listing, especially if local governments had undertaken the land acquisition, EIS preparation and approval, as well as the preliminary project design. Our local state legislatures also should use their influence to get this project approved.
George English
Woodland Park
Response to Tom Lowman’s May 15 letter
Tom you live in Druid Hills, and you are board member ‘DHPOA Lien Team’, mentioned in meeting minutes (1-18-18), David Rusterholtz (president DHPOA) is your neighbor. The only thing you got right ‘letter to the editor’ was my name and I never paid dues.
I am the ‘Declarant Member’ Founder of the Druid Hills Homeowners Association, ‘Registered Agent’ with Secretary of State, ‘Designated Agent’ DORA since 2015 in good standing. I had a hearing not a lawsuit regarding a ‘Petition to Remove Spurious Lien,’ where Colt Simmons signed the lien against my property.
David Rusterholtz is very polite on the surface, but he is not the right stuff for county commissioner. He has ‘short fuse’ temper when confronted. I have not personally experienced this, but my neighbors have been in yelling matches with David Rusterholtz lied in the Courier on Nov. 4, 2015, when he said,”we are mandatory formed in 1971,” and in Teller County Talks: “I paid dues then stopped.” He told the police the POA purchased our subdivision signs in 1971.
DHPOA fabricate stories against people that oppose them. Rusterholtz has ruined our subdivision by trying to govern us with his adopted Policies of 2016, By-Laws of 2017 adopted without the majority vote and Liens put on homeowners properties that oppose or join DHPOA.
The DHPOA, a voluntary association where nobody should be forced to join or pay dues against their will, under the 13th Amendment. Michael Holmes, vice president of the DHPOA, stated David Rusterholtz, “wants the people to have a choice” when he is commissioner. What a crock — shenanigans — look at the Druid Hills subdivision: Rusterholtz has caused turmoil putting burdens on homeowners with his governing policies, by-laws and “spurious liens.”
Diana Foraci
Druid Hills subdivision
Saving downtown
Unlike residential neighborhoods, Woodland Park’s downtown area is for all who live in, work in, or visit Woodland Park and is where our community produces by far most of Woodland Park’s jobs and tax revenues, all for public benefit. We all have a stake in downtown. The healthier and more prosperous our downtown, the more funding it’ll produce for local government, nonprofit and volunteer groups, and the more it’ll enhance the quality of life for everyone. Nearly all of us downtown work tirelessly toward those goals.
We, the downtown taxpayers, purchased Woodland Station for enhancing the downtown. Our longstanding plan has been, when the market is ready, to encourage private investment in new development of the property if that development meets criteria resulting in significant public benefit.
Specifically, the criteria to be met include:
• Commercial uses on the ground floor, which generates jobs, sales tax revenue, significant new property tax revenue.
• Construction of buildings must meet quality standards intended to protect and promote the Pikes Peak vista, harmonize with the surroundings and reflect the area’s predominantly mountain style.
Knowing many of you, and the community in general, I believe the above goal is right for Woodland Park and the Downtown Development Authority should hold that course, with patience as necessary, until the market cooperates. We shouldn’t use the DDA to excessively incentivize or try forcing development as that would be unhealthy government interference in the free market, and will yield unnatural development out of place in Woodland Park.
Recently, Mayor Levy and Councilmember Kellie Case, unknown to the rest of Council or the public, directed City Staff to draft an ordinance targeting “cost-effective housing types” as the desired use for Woodland Station, and removing the DDA’s authority to uphold quality standards at the property.
Low-value housing produces no jobs, no sales tax revenue, and only one quarter the property taxes of commercial use. It will not benefit the public, and it’s inconsistent with the nature of Woodland Park’s downtown.
This ordinance was released to the public on a Monday and went to vote by City Council that Wednesday. Mayor Levy allowed City employees to argue in favor of this ordinance, but refused to allow the public to comment.
Thank Goodness Mayor Pro-tem Carr and Councilmembers LaBarre, Saunier and Sawyer voted the ordinance down. Levy, Case and Harvey fought to send their special interest ordinance to the Planning Commision, where it remains a threat to Woodland Park’s future.
With the power of self-government you can decide this issue. Your voices will influence the decisions your representatives make. You should weigh-in now, and help maintain a higher standard for our community’s future, and for the public process now being abused.
Emails sent to the DDA will be shared with the Planning Commission and City Council. Send comments to: contact@wpdda.org
Or show up to the Council’s public meeting Aug. 1, DDA’s public meeting Aug. 6, or the Planning Commission’s public meeting Aug. 8, all of which are held at City Hall.
Tanner Coy
Owner, TWEEDS Fine Furnishings; DDA Treasurer
Woodland Park
