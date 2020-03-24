Editor's note: Due to limited print space in The Courier this week, we put Voices content, including columns and letters, online only to allow more space for news stories in print. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.
Thanks to all who contributed to Pearl's Follies
How lucky are we to live in a community that really cares, Pearl’s Follies on March 7 was a roaring success with around 220 folks in attendance. We cleared $11,200 in profit. We, the board of directors, for the museum would like say thank you. Your love helps us keep the 124 year-old house cared for and open for the public to enjoy and learn from
Thank you to our event sponsors: Newmont’s Cripple Creek/Victor Gold Mining Company, Bronco Billy’s Casino, Wildwood and Century casinos, Butte Theater, Black Hills Energy, Renee Mueller, Snare Construction, Snare Cattle Company, McGregor family and Leslie Harris, whose donations helped us with up-front costs and advertising. Because of them we could call proceeds pure profit. Also thank you to the staff of Double Eagle Hotel and Casino for taking care of us as usual.
Several others donated items for Live and silent auction: Creation Everlasting, Brain & Lisa Wheatcraft, Cripple Creek District Museum, Lawmen & Outlaw Museum, Dixie Clare, John and Mikki Freeman, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, Bristol Brewing, the Cliff House, Manitou Springs Heritage Center, Top of the World Rodeo, VanEgmond Stone Company, Conley Propane, Karen and Steve Zoellner, Gold Camp Realty, Horsemane Beauty and Barber Boutique, Cookie Ringo, Bronco Billy’s Casino, Cripple Creek Automotive, Jon Zimmer, Kirstie Crawford, Mark Green, Clare’s Florissant Fossil Quarry, Sherri Higgens, Western Mining Museum, Tim Penland, Curt and Peggy Sorenson, Bless the Herbs, Cripple Creek Ace Hardware, Gold Camp Victorian Society, and Double Phoenix Massage Therapy.
A very special thank you to those who performed: Lays Brothers (Bob, Rick & Martin), Strings and Things, Lissa Hanner, Kara and the Kosmos, Mike Green, Sergio Shafer, and SB Sirius. And thank you to Derreck (D’Rock) Raush for being our Master of Ceremonies.
Most importantly, thank you to the residents who come out year after year and support the event.
We apologize to anyone we may have missed in this thank-you letter, and understand we didn’t do it on purpose. You are appreciated; we are just forgetful sometimes.
Charlotte Bumgarner and The Old Homestead House Museum Board
Cripple Creek
Upcoming election
This is not an endorsement of any person running for Woodland Park mayor or City Council. Rather, it is one citizen’s wish list for the coming years. However, I will confess that I have been an unabashed supporter of Neil Levy and am grateful for his leadership and endless support of our community over the years. We owe Neil a debt of gratitude!
For the future mayor and Council members, here is my wish list:
1. Respect, appreciate and treat as expert professionals and partners the city manager, department heads and all of the city employees who do the often unglamorous work of keeping our city running. We are blessed with a cadre of dedicated people.
2. Long after your tenures are done, we will rely on them, not you, and their successors to keep the city safe, the streets cleaned, the water and sewers running, the finances solid, and development consistent with city plans.
3. Save the drama for the Washington, D.C., politicians. Have your tenures be marked by personal comity, respectful debate, and collective wisdom. Be newsworthy because of your lack of divisiveness. Be a reflection of how fortunate we all are to live in such a gorgeous place.
4. Spend time preparing for the challenges that will come — financial downturns that affect tourism, a devastating fire, regional growth and its impact on our quality of life, housing affordability, there are others. Be strategic, be leaders, and don’t get lost in the weeds.
5. Go take a walk some beautiful Sunday in Memorial Park, as I often do, and appreciate the value of city amenities for many residents and visitors.
6. Be humble. Long after you are done, we will continue to live here. Make your legacy count for all.
Good luck.
Peter Scanlon
Woodland Park
God’s chaos candidate, Donald John Trump
In my humble opinion, God of the Bible, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, His grace got President Trump into office and His grace is watching over him. God did a divine intervention in this last election. Whether you agreed with it or not, Trump is our 45th president.
Ever since Trump began to surge as a candidate back in 2015, Christians have been pointing to the book of Isaiah and comparing Trump with the ancient Persian King Cyrus. Some have even claimed that God has revealed to them that He will use Trump for the good of America just as He used Cyrus for the good of the Jewish people, even though Cyrus was a "pagan" king. I am one of those people who believe God is in control; this is His movement. Truth is, God can use and will use whoever he wants to accomplish His will here on earth. Trump is God’s candidate, whether you approve or not. It’s really not up to you.
Trump is rebuilding America, he is draining the swamp and he is on a mission from God almighty to right the wrongs of a lost people. No evil, that may rise up to stop this man of God, can win. You can tell the power of a move of God by the degree of rebellion it generates. The whole country is manifesting demons as evident in the socialist party movement, all the lying journalists, the communist media, all the hoaxes and personal attacks against our President, all the division created from race bating, sexual perversion; all the riots, Antifa, and the negative attitudes. Yes, people are manifesting really horrible things because God is doing something huge through Trump in this country.
The remarkable thing is that, through all of this chaos, Trump through this crucible, is being transformed into a true man of God. Glory. We must pray for our president. We must pray for the country. We must pray for the lost and dying among us. But most importantly, we must vote to elect Trump to a second term as president.
Rev. Mark L. Shaver
Woodland Park
Now is the time to work together
The coronavirus announced its existence with a rude and unexpected introduction, quickly establishing an unwelcome presence while showing little respect for national or any artificially constructed boundaries. The world was suddenly shoved into a hot zone inhabited by a pernicious and highly contagious disease in a fashion that we had not witnessed in our lifetimes. Reports on the rapid spread and gravity of the disease were startling. Governments scrambled to respond, mobilizing all available resources, but found themselves surprisingly unable to halt the spread. There are no antidotes or vaccines available and none are on the immediate horizon. Elements of fear have set in and "Contagion" is one of the most popular streamed movies. We instinctively blamed all the "theys" and loaded up on toilet paper and hand sanitizers.
In spite of all this, we now have an opportunity to demonstrate our resilience and cultivate a positive and productive sense of us. The coronavirus is an unwelcome gateway to this opportunity but also one that is clearly apolitical, non-ethnic, independent of religion and is a common and insidious enemy that all of us would benefit in defeating. I am not sure that our world has ever experienced any greater opportunity to demonstrate the power of cooperation and unselfish sacrifice. The essential key to the realization of this goal is to work together. Simply said but something we often don’t do very well. We now have an immediate and life-affirming opportunity to affect positive change in our present and into our future.
We have a challenge to take care of each other. This is not necessarily an easy challenge but one that must be recognized and responded to. Each one of us has a duty to our community to be individually responsible for our collective well-being. This responsibility requires us to act in a manner consistent with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and our qualified medical professionals. Doing so encourages an approach of awareness and responsibility and diminishes the growth of runaway fear and selfish tendencies.
Fear is not to be avoided. Fear is a human emotion that is in a state of continual evolution and rooted in survival of species and the need for flight or fight. We can’t flee from this disease, as there is no geographical point of refuge, rather we need to utilize our fear as a motivation in this fight. The coronavirus cannot be defeated unless we all enlist and this army holds its arms wide open for any and all recruits. The recruitment center is found within your heart.
Blessings to those in the medical profession, working in our grocery stores, and all other essential customer-facing service providers as they are on the battlefield, in front of our trenches.
Please do not dismiss the danger associated with this disease and do not allow an unjustified and selfish arrogance to endanger other community members. Do not allow fear to overwhelm your sense of reason. Subscribe to the CDC recommendations, use good sense, and leave a roll or two for your neighbor.
Weebles wobble but they won’t fall down. We can be a little like that.
Fred Gustafson
Florissant
Information for Woodland Park voters to consider
Here are some facts and considerations you should think about before you vote:
Kellie Case, candidate for Woodland Park mayor, vacationed with members of the Pete LaBarre family in Costa Rica in January 2020, according to her own words on a Facebook post. Pete LaBarre is the developer who plans to develop the ‘Village at Tamarac’, the controversial development in Woodland Park, located near, and visible from Highway 67, the golf course and nearby neighborhoods. This is the project that will look like a trailer park.
At the Nov. 7 Woodland Park City Council meeting Councilwoman Kellie Case voted in favor of postponing and reprioritizing the City’s transportation projects and spending over a half-million taxpayer dollars to make Highway 67 improvements to enable the Village at Tamarac, a Pete LaBarre project. Also, on Nov. 7, Case voted in favor of transferring 100 single family water taps to multi-family water taps to enable the Village at Tamarac.
Case should have, but did not, recuse herself from both of these votes due to her conflict of interest between her elected city council duties and her friendship with members of the LaBarre family.
Joseph Fury
Woodland Park
A public thanks to Kellie Case
I am not a citizen of Woodland Park, but I will say that it is my favorite get-away place, just up the mountain. It is where, just by crossing the county line, I breathe a sigh of relief in getting away from all the chaos that is Colorado Springs, Denver, etc.
I have been watching a Woodland Park resident in constant action to help wherever help was needed. Kellie Case jumps into to help even before the alarms are sounded. As a former member of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Kellie constantly advocates for all of God’s creatures great and small. This was how and when I first became aware of Kellie nearly 15 years ago.
Long before she was a City Council member and mayoral candidate, Kellie was the one filling sandbags, fostering animals, getting shelves filled and needs met for the Senior Coalition, taking a two-hour trip to bring a sick friend some much-needed sustenance, heading up the Holiday Home Tour which benefits not only those of us regulars who make it a yearly outing but also the countless organizations which have been monetary benefactors over the past 21 years.
Contributing to her community is not something she does in her “spare” time. Prior to becoming a Realtor, Kellie served the City of Woodland Park as the Finance Director for 17 years. Perhaps it’s that experience from working on the inside of the city that helps her anticipate the needs outside of a city office building. Regardless of how busy she is, Kellie makes time to serve wherever the needs arise. There is nothing “part-time” about Kellie Case. And how she does it, I’ll never know.
I am writing to send a public “thanks” to Kellie Case for being that person we all wished we had as a friend. I am blessed to be one of those friends but then again so are thousands of individuals who have worked, volunteered and served beside her. It takes but a minute after meeting her to recognize her compassionate heart inside this leader of a woman who delivers more than she promises, every time.
If you are fortunate enough to be a resident of Teller County, please vote. If I could, I would certainly vote for the individual who puts their campaign promises into action, decades before, during and after running for office.
Lisa Waltman
Colorado Springs
No more 'rubber stamping' with Carr
The City of Woodland Park does not have an insurmountable “deep state” problem, but rather a much smaller and fixable “deep city” one.
For four years Val Carr has led the way in holding city staff accountable, challenging unnecessary spending, and fighting higher taxes. Val has had support from other council members, particularly from Saunier, in adhering to true conservative principles. Doing so has been challenging and sometimes inconvenient to the deep city establishment. For example, Val, being fully retired, has been able to dedicate the necessary time to study proposed budgets in-depth and target areas where spending could be sensibly reduced. Carr has demonstrated resolve and spine, voting at times in the minority against pudgy budgets in need of slimming, taking principled but unpopular stands in defense of taxpayers and the character of our city. While it is easier for an unpaid council-member to neglect independent research and concede to professionally polished recommendations of a million dollars’ worth of salaried staff, that’s not Val’s way.
The problem is that sometimes staff is not particularly sensitive to the downside of burdening taxpayers with $22,000,000 of debt. And too often, the administration has found that tapping the deep pockets of taxpayers is a convenient way to fulfill the sudden “emergency” needs of bureaucrats and developers, particularly knowing that an aloof “rubber stamp” from Council is almost certain.
Mr. Carr rose to the heights of the private sector by being a responsible and dedicated leader and businessman, always encouraging top performance from his team. I’m confident he will do the same for our city as mayor. Now that I’ve persuaded you to vote for Val, I want to conclude by recommending that you also vote for Pfaff, Zuluaga and Neal for council.
Joe Morin
Woodland Park
Vote Carr for mayor
I have known Val Carr for several years and he has been a strong supporter of the Teller Senior Coalition and the many services we provide to seniors. Val has a passion for ensuring seniors are not overlooked in the Woodland Park Community but are respected and receive the support they need and are entitled to. Woodland Park has a significant senior population, and this population is increasing, so support for seniors from the community will continue to be a significant issue in the future.
He also has significant experience in Woodland Park budgetary issues and the political workings of the City, and is committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars paid by the citizens of Woodland Park are used in the best possible way and not wasted. Val has my support as mayor for the City of Woodland Park.
Katherine F. Lowry, executive director, Teller Senior Coalition
Woodland Park