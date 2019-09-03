Response to Aug. 14 Jeralee Gonzalez letter:
I appreciated the writer’s concern for the property owners whose land would be needed for the Highway 24 bypass right-of-way. My maternal grandparents’ farmland was acquired to construct the Interstate 80 Squirrelwood Road interchange in New Jersey many years ago. Fortunately, by then the farm was no longer operating, but their land would have had significant residential development value. The only remnant of their farm today is a lone tree in the westbound cloverleaf exit.
Eminent domain land acquisition for the required Highway 24 bypass from its current owners must be generously compensated — at least 125% or higher payment based on current market value with free building salvage rights with adequate time.
There is a growing public safety concern that the increasing volume of large commercial and recreational vehicles as well as heavy commuter and holiday traffic could impede the passage of emergency vehicles, especially during inclement winter weather. Just look at the traffic backups on workdays and holidays. How much worse must the cogfestion become before officials are forced by the aftermath of an unknown harmful future event to act?
George English
Woodland Park
In defense of Philip Mella
Two letters in the Aug. 21 Courier criticize columnist Philip Mella’s July 31 column. However, they fail to meaningfully address the key points he raised, including the national rise of moral relativity, identity politics, higher-education inadequacies and the emergence of a “credentialed elite” to tell the rest of us how to think and behave.
Instead, critics Rick Weaver and Michael Stewart focus on one “trigger” reference — Mella’s ascribing such problems to liberals. This leads them both to conclude their letters the same way, by taking shots at President Trump (whom Mella had not even mentioned).
I believe that honesty is the only way our country will ever extricate itself from the philosophical divide which seems to have split it in two. I value individual freedom above all. And while both political parties are far from perfect, I tend to lean Republican because that side is less likely to limit my freedom. Democrats, on the other hand, are typically seeking ways to reduce my monetary freedom (by raising taxes and discouraging capitalism), to stifle what I say (note their frequent “hate speech” charges against those they disagree with), to reduce my gun rights (anytime there’s a shooting), to limit my healthcare and energy choices and to cite dubious emergencies (e.g., climate change, alleged illegal-immigrant abuses or Trump being an ogre) in hopes in hopes I’ll vote them into office so they can accomplish all of the above.
Keep telling it like it is, Mr. Mella.
Kenyon Jordan
Penrose
Philip Mella’s moral malaise
You claim that our nation is adrift in a moral fog with a blurred notion of right and wrong, that our youth is unstable and lacks direction, that our traditional values are being degraded by the rejection of law and order, that there is an absence of self-discipline, sacrifice and focus on the common good, that selfish impulsive action has become our bedrock totally lacking in self-control and reflection. Then you encourage us to ask ourselves how did we drift to such an unvirtuous and narcissistic society and what can be done to realign our moral compass? I have the answer for you. Get rid of Trump in November 2020.
Deborah Etherton
Lake George
