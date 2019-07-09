Response to Dennis Luttrell letter
I was sadly amused by the Letter to the Editor from Dennis Luttrell in the June 26 Courier. He was very concerned that President Trump indicated his willingness to accept assistance from foreign parties to get elected. He stated “Trump has total disregard for the integrity of our elections ...” Yet the Democrats want millions of foreigners (illegal aliens) to have the right to vote in our elections. They also don’t want to require voter ID even though numerous cases of voter fraud are prosecuted after every federal election. Apparently, foreign influence and lack of integrity are OK if it favors your preferred party. As Mr. Luttrell said — Please remember this in November 2020.
Nick Adams
Woodland Park
Call for more cute pictures
Not only do I love reading local newspapers — I feel that it is my civic duty to do so. However, I find the front page of the “Courier” a little dull and am saddened to see all of the discarded unread papers (at the post office and where I live). Instead of the stuffed-shirt politicians on the front page (sorry guys) at the very top of the folded paper, why not thrill a small child with their own cute, big colorful picture at our beautiful local Memorial Park right there at the top. Or, a local story of Dr. Volz, an amazing Woodland Park vet who treats the wolves at the wolf sanctuary in Florissant. You should take a look at his Facebook page and see photos of foxes, wolves, raccoons, pythons, fawns, a falcon, a cub, and him with sooo many other creatures that you will marvel at the web page! Dr. Volz and Dr. Stein are wonderful vets who have treated my dogs many times.
If only the large photo of the darling fawn or the giant menacing tick (in the June 26 Courier) had been at the top of the front page, the paper might not have been discarded at the post office. Those are awesome photos, and would have tweaked human curiosity. They are timely and attention-grabbing, not blah, like I found the aerial photo to be. This is a very wet year and the ticks are thriving in it. We also need be extra cautious due to the little fawns out there and let them be unless folks go back later to check and find that the mother truly has abandoned the fawn or maybe she was hit by a car and could not return to her baby. At least give her a chance to return!
Pamela Demma
Woodland Park