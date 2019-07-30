What do the people of Woodland Park want in terms of city growth?
I am sure there are many perspectives on growth of the city since I have heard many of them personally.
The citizen who was born and raised here laments over the traffic and the congestion, while city leadership may want the increased revenues that come with growth.
People like myself who have moved here from out of state (and larger metropolitan areas) and who have purchased homes here consider this their new home and want to be welcomed, but that is not always the case. Attitudes toward “foreigners” (imported Woodland Park residents) are not always friendly, even though we may bring value from our professional backgrounds to the city business climate.
And speaking of that, when a new person arrives in Woodland Park and surveys the businesses of the city, the largest businesses are either grocery stores or superstores. Where are the corporate branch offices? Where are the professional businesses? And, do we want them?
City revenues which, in turn, create additional services, parks, attractions, and modern automation are generated by taxes. Those taxes are levied against businesses as well as property owners, and hopefully city management is pursuing business development ideas to increase the revenue stream. This leads to a question which is deeply based on Woodland Park culture and attitudes: Do we really want growth?
If we do, then we should pursue attracting businesses which will add to the city coffers. This pursuit can take the form of developing infrastructure to support those businesses, like high-speed internet. The city could sponsor a data center build-out and invite businesses, both local and out-of-area, to invest in the use of the data center, creating jobs and revenue. How about an outlet mall where retail stores which are nationally known could manage outlet locations here? That would generate a lot of taxes for the city. Other ideas could be suggested, but the real question is whether or not we really want to grow as a city.
Jack Bridgman
Woodland Park
Clean hands
I’m writing about something called “The Doctrine of Clean Hands.” No, it isn’t about sanitizing your grubby mitts. It’s about political candidates — in this instance David Rusterholtz, who has put himself up for a County Commissioners’ office in 2020 and not surprisingly, he isn’t following the laws and rules regarding a business enterprise he operates.
Mr. Rusterholtz owns a sweet little cabin in a Florissant subdivision called Druid Hills. He uses this cabin as a vacation rental with websites like vrbo.com, airbnb.com, tripadvisor.com, etc. Mr. Rusterholtz titles his online vacation rental cabin “Twin Rock Cabin” because this cabin sits on land of one of Teller County’s best-known rock monuments, which is Twin Rocks.
Since purchasing this little cabin in August 2016, Mr. Rusterholtz has used it ‘for profit’ as a vacation rental. That use requires Mr. Rusterholtz to complete the appropriate assessor’s personal property form, DS 060, by April 15 of each year because the assessor is required to assess all personal property used in connection with for-profit rental property. When a vacationer/traveler is supplied with all the nice stuff that’s in the cabin, the lessor (Rusterholtz) is required to declare value and pay tax on this stuff because he is using it to ‘make money.’ That’s pretty simple isn’t it?
Here’s the sticky part that invokes “The Doctrine of Clean Hands”: Does Rusterholtz declare the personal property value and pay Teller County tax? No! Why not? Does Rusterholtz collect lodging tax? No! Why not? Does Rusterholtz report the income earned from the Twin Rock Cabin vacation rental enterprise to the Colorado Department of Revenue and the IRS? No! Why not?
If a person expects to be elected to run a local government, he darn well better have clean hands.
Mike Winters
Florissant
Response to the July 10
Adams letter
In Nick Adam’s letter on July 10, he accuses the Democrats of wanting “millions of foreigners” voting in our elections. I want proof, not rhetoric.
He continues to cite “numerous cases” of voter fraud. It is a proven fact that the few cases there are, this crime was committed by Republicans. This is documented — just look it up.
I’m not a Democrat, and I will remember Nancy Pelosi refusing to do her job in 2020. But I will also remember Trump, Barr and many others who just don’t get it, on both sides.
If you want to call out any opposition, be sure you can see the whole picture, not just your idols. It also helps to tell the truth, not just amplify rhetoric.
I’ll remember everything in 2020. Whoever wins, wins. If it’s you, fine. We’ll all pay for it. If it’s someone else, Democrat or Independent, even better.
The rule of the law applies to all. Elections do have consequences, like we are facing today.
Doug Harvey
Woodland Park
Another RESPONSE TO the JULY 10 ADAMS LETTER
I thank Mr. Adams for his Trumpian response to my letter to the editor criticizing Trump’s willingness to accept election assistance from foreign adversaries. His letter does not offer an opinion regarding if he approves or disapproves of that behavior, but instead pivots to attack unnamed democrats for wanting to have “millions of foreigners” to vote in our elections as Trump alleged without any proof that it was done in 2016.
I do not support such a position and I do not know of any such Democrat that does so. A Google search did not reveal any, either. However, in the 2018 election for the North Carolina Ninth Congressional District, the election results had to be vacated after it was discovered that there was significant voter fraud in that election.
Apparently, the campaign of Republican and evangelical pastor Mark Harris was caught conducting widespread voter fraud.
I was taught long ago that two wrongs don’t make a right, but it seems Mr. Adams believes differently.
By the way, I am not a registered Democrat.
Dennis Luttrell
Divide
Mella’s column was wrong
In response to Philip Mella’s July 17 column, “The alarming Democratic debates” — he was wrong. Friedrich Hayek has been disproven all over the capitalist free world. Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, others, and even the USA, to a lesser extent, with social programs have disproved him, as they did not cause loss of freedom, Hayek’s main fear.
Unfettered capitalism led to the robber barons of the early 1900s, the Great Depression, and the Great Recession. Republican Teddy Roosevelt knew there had to be regulatory limits. Without Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal the Great Depression would have lasted much longer. Maynard Keynes definitively proved that you have to spend your way out of a depression, not cut your way out.
Not one Democratic candidate for president wants to end capitalism or turn all control of production to a central planning government. Social programs in this country have never prevented capitalists from making millions or building corporations — while providing jobs, goods, and benefits to most citizens.
If Mella wants to criticize Democrats, then he should also criticize the moral bankruptcy of the president demonstrated in his racist tweets, his refusal to even try to stop the “send her back” chant for a U.S. citizen and legally elected congresswoman, his illegally separating children from parents, his ugly disdain for legal asylum seekers, his paying hundreds of thousands to a porn star and a Playboy bunny to keep them from revealing affairs with him, his eagerness to defend murdering dictators, his refusal to not only not condemn the KKK and white nationalists, but willingly accepting their support, and so much more.
From the book most citizens say is essential and exemplary, the writer of Deuteronomy said God told the Jews, “You must treat foreigners and strangers with the same loving care of God, remembering that you were once foreigners and strangers in Egypt.” Jesus said: “I was stranger and you welcomed me. Whenever you did that for one of the humblest, overlooked, ignored of my brothers or sisters, who are all members of my family, you did it to me” and, “If anyone asks you for something give it to them, if anyone wants to borrow something, lend it to them.”
Rodney Noel Saunders
United Methodist Pastor, Retired
Florissant
