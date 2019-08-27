Editor's note: In recent weeks The Courier has received more letters than can fit in print in a timely manner. In order for these letters to retain their timeliness, today we publish as many as we can in print, and the rest will be published online only. Visit gazette.com/pikespeakcourier/voices/ to see the full spate of letters, many of which exceed the suggested 250-word length. It is because of the continuing trend, consisting of many who write letters to the editor on a weekly basis, that I am instituting a 30-day rule. After today, I will only accept one letter per person within a 30-day period so that we'll be able to print a diversity of submissions from multiple voices. Note that letters that under 250 words or less will receive print priority. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.
We all want to feel safe
The United States is in a war with itself. Gun violence, beyond mass shootings, take thousands of lives and we are overdue to at least try to do something about it. If not for ourselves, then for our children and grandchildren.
People talk about freedom and the right to own a gun, but we should be talking about the privilege of owning a gun and the freedom to be able to attend a public event, a mall, a theater, and a school without the paralyzing fear of being killed.
Parents everywhere need to know that the government is doing its job by protecting their lives, and to do so, Congress must address gun violence by updating the background checks law to ALL gun sales, keeping guns out of the wrong hands.
Background checks save lives nationwide, reduce gun violence, and lower rates of gun murders, suicides and gun trafficking, but loopholes weaken current laws allowing criminals and domestic abusers to buy guns without background checks. Today almost 25% of Americans, who obtain a firearm do so without a background check and we need to update our laws to fit the times. As a country, we need to come together and demand the Senate to pass the H.R. 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.
Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for requiring background checks on all gun sales. Gun owners, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, we all want to feel safe and know that only responsible citizens are allowed to purchase a gun.
If you are as tired as we are of seeing preventable tragedies happen over and over everywhere, then take action: Call your Congress members, vote for candidates who support common-sense solutions to gun violence crisis, and join Moms Demand Action.
Daniela Cabrerizo
Moms Demand Action volunteer
Respect the deer
I feel privileged to be able to live in Woodland Park, where we have the unique pleasure of observing wildlife. The deer in our area deserve our respect.
I grew up in the mountains of Utah, where encounter with herds of deer was a common occurrence. We knew to not feed the deer to attract them. We also were taught to be extra cautious while driving in migratory areas. We learned that early in the morning, and near dusk, deer were on the move, feeding, foraging, and migrating, and that we were to be extra vigilant in watching for deer crossing the roads.
Thinning the deer population because of their presence — and this being interpreted as a nuisance — or because they cause traffic accidents, is only because humans define them as such. They are in their natural habitat, and it never gets old seeing them and relishing their presence.
The Colorado Department of Wildlife has been more than supportive in listening to both sides of the issue, and through regulating the proper balance through established hunting, the population of deer remains fairly well-balanced, prevents overpopulation and needless starvation, and at the same time provides revenue for our state, and tourist dollars to our communities.
I am opposed to the idea of “residential slaughter” of our deer population to appease those who now live in deer country, as this would be unusually cruel, inhumane, and unnecessary. We can co-exist, respecting the wildlife and giving them the free use of their natural domain.
Susan Madsen
Woodland Park
Guns
Disclaimers: I am not a gun enthusiast; I am not for taking guns away from competent, committed gun enthusiasts; I lived in Dayton, Ohio for 20 years prior to moving to Divide; my son has been a Dayton cop for over two decades.
I have enjoyed visiting the Oregon District in Dayton many times. I frequently enjoyed Jay’s Seafood Restaurant in the district. It is a place of fun and relaxation; not a killing field. On Aug. 4, at 1:51 a.m. it became so, less than 24 hours after 22 people were shot to death in El Paso, Texas. Within 32 seconds, 26 people were shot and nine died. We don’t know the extent of those who were shot yet survived or how their lives have been impacted by this event. We seem to shrug off the wounded as though they don’t matter. They do.
My son and family were visiting us in Colorado, else my son would likely have been called to the scene and his wife, a nurse, called to a local hospital where victims were taken. Often overlooked, the first responders are also deeply impacted by these events.
The Dayton police responded bravely and competently, ending the massacre in well under a minute. Yet, in 32 seconds 26 people were shot and nine died. Thirty-two seconds! Some argue that more guns would be a solution. Imagine, it’s 1:51 a.m. Sunday. Police respond to a shooting in mere seconds. The first gunshots are heard. Concealed weapons are drawn by bar patrons and the circus begins. Who are the bad guys? Who are the good guys? In the distraction do the police focus on the wrong perpetrator and instead of 26 shot nine dead the perpetrator has 10 more seconds to make it 40 shot, 18 dead? Let’s get real folks more guns are not the solution. As necessary as they are, more police are not the solution. Can they respond and remove a shooter in less than 32 seconds?
The response? “Too soon to rush to judgment.” “Pray for the victims.” “Hold a vigil.” “Not time for political action.” All very important, perhaps. But not nearly enough. The next day crowds in Dayton shouted down Gov. Mike DeWine with “Do Something, Do Something.” But what do we do? Republicans want to blame all this on mental health, but not fund more mental-health initiatives. Democrats want more gun controls. Some just want to blame a degenerate society not raising their kids properly or letting them play too many violent video games.
Folks, this is a complex problem. There is no one magic bullet (excuse the metaphor) solution. The matter needs our best and honest wisdom to devise multi-faceted solutions. Gun owners have a right to bear arms as they choose. I have a right to feel safe to shop and worship without fear of death or disablement.
Politicians, “DO SOMETHING, DO SOMETHING.”
Sam Gould
Divide
Response to Philip Mella’s July 31 column "The Death of History"
My problem with Mr. Mella’s commentary was its rambling nature making it more of a political rant than a coherent piece. We all write history according to our beliefs. The anti-establishment movement of the 60s has shown that to be correct: many now agree that we never had any business in Vietnam (I am a Vietnam-era veteran, USMC), and an additional example is that marijuana should never have been made a felony (Colorado has learned that particular lesson). Hate speech and words used in the past should be monitored and erased from our usage. Statues of political and military leaders are deservedly under assault, as some of these are not heroes to a large segment of the population, such as descendants of former slaves.
Where did Mr. Mella get that liberals at universities outnumber conservatives about 70 to 1? Don't just make stuff up. I did find a paper stating that it was closer to 12 to 1, but I found different numbers existed and having spent much of my career as a faculty member in several universities in different parts of the country, I believe it is closer to 3:2 depending on the region/academic department. Generally, the more advanced education and travel, the more liberal one becomes.
I believe that education has become subject to too much student approval. With declining state support universities are competing for students, courses are becoming less challenging and many professors teach for positive evaluations (grade easy, don’t expect much). Regarding control by experts, I think leaders should know what they are doing vs. those that know little regarding the subject. An example is when Mr. Trump nominated a low-level talk show host as Chief Scientist of the Department of Agriculture and his recent nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence that was subsequently withdrawn.
Michael Stewart
Woodland Park
Another response to Philip Mella's July 31 column "The Death of History"
Your editorial writer Mr. Mella has lost all credibility with me since he attempted to preach to me about moral relativism in his July 31 column. Then in paragraph 7 of the column, he does not practice what he preached.
Speaking of universal truths, as Mr. Mella was, there is no equivocating that slavery was evil. Yet Mr. Mella does just so equivocate when he suggests that slave owners were morally OK “because they lived in times that accepted scourges such as slavery.” That is moral relativism, plain and simple.
Ed Biersmith
Divide
Philip Mella’s July 17 column "The alarming Democratic debates" was right
Mr. Rodney Saunders’ letter of July 31 was amusing at best; it reads like a typically unsupported and unsubstantiated Bernie Sanders/AOC talking points list. Amazingly, he never answers Mr. Mella’s primary question; Is the quid pro quo of larger and more expansive government worth the collateral reduction of freedom to the nation or individual?
His categorical pronouncement that “Friedrich Hayek has been proven incorrect all over the capitalist free world” is ridiculous on its face. The very success of American capitalism that created the most vibrant and largest economy and the highest standard of living for all since the collapse of the Roman Republic is proof enough of the invalidity of this statement. Saunders cites the Nordic countries as proof that Hayek was wrong, but a quick survey of the literature supports that they — especially Sweden — are in many ways more capitalist than the USA. On the contrary, it is John Maynard Keynes and indeed, Karl Marx who have been proven objectively incorrect all over the world. It’s a given that every time government promulgates regulations or legislates beyond fundamental public safety, there is a concomitant loss of freedom.
While Teddy Roosevelt was called a Republican, he was, in reality, an early RINO — a term then not yet coined. He was a professed progressive and ran on the indisputably progressive platform of his Bull Moose Party against the Republican, Taft, and the Democrat, Wilson, in 1912. Indeed this third-party run handed the election to an even more progressive Democrat, Woodrow Wilson. Many historians convincingly argue that Teddy Roosevelt’s 5th cousin, Franklin Roosevelt, actually prolonged the Great Depression with his New Deal policies, attempted packing of the Supreme Court, and other misadventures; therefore, it was only ended by the onset of World War II.
As for unfettered capitalism causing the Great Recession, wrong again! That was a direct result of the Community Reinvestment Act, signed by Jimmy Carter (1977) and double-downed by Bill Clinton (1995), which essentially mandated sub-prime loans that inflated until the bubble burst in 2008.
Mr. Saunders’ criticism of our president on moral grounds is sheer irony in the face of the immorality of the left, e.g. his hero, FDR, died at his mistress’ home. He says, “Not one Democrat candidate … wants to end capitalism.” Surely this was meant to be in jest because it’s not one of them but all of them, just as all of them are for open borders. He quotes the Bible (without citation), but we see in Timothy, “But if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever” (1 Timothy 5:8).
Mr. Mella’s column was accurate in all aspects, whereas Mr. Saunders’ non sequitur is as misguided as for example, the singularly androgynous desires of kings of bygone times.
Dar Naccarato
Woodland Park
Root cause
Our society struggles with the scourge of the evil societal "isms." This particular classification, for purposes of this discussion, includes the nasty "isms" of racism, sexism, and ageism, while excluding those of communism, socialism, nationalism, and capitalism among others. The arguments surrounding the "isms" of politics and economics frequently seem to succumb to circular arguments concluding with stalemates and self-righteousness while consistently eluding the possibility of reasonable agreement or resolution.
The societal "isms" of evil are destructive, and the associated level of suffering incalculable. There is a common understanding that each of us has a responsibility to resist these evil "isms." My sense is that this helps to contain the spread of these evils but will not eliminate the source of the plague. I equate this to the application of a topical salve to a cancerous skin blister. There is relief to be derived but the insidious nature of the disease spreads unchecked beneath the surface. The scientific communities recognize the mitigating powers of topical salves, but remain relentless in their pursuit of the elusive, root cause. They persist in the search for the tool of elimination that can sledgehammer the disease into non-existence.
Somewhere out there is a swamp where the evil "isms" are cultivated and allowed to flourish. A toxic stew that spawns a self-replicating virus that presents itself as evil. I find the active ingredient in that swamp, serving as the catalyst for evil, is ignorance.
No other identifiable root cause of societal ills is as apparent or applicable as ignorance. It should be noted that ignorance is not meant in a pejorative sense as ignorance is simply not knowing. The root cause is actually somewhat socially benign but the multiple diseases that spawn and mutate from that root remain abhorrent.
The fact that everyone doesn’t know something simply means we all have an opportunity to learn. The most important aspect when considering a state of ignorance is the fact that it can be addressed. You eradicate ignorance through the process of learning.
The effort to nudge our collective moral sensibilities toward a more caring society is enormous. We only require sufficient incentive to fire up the machine and begin the drive toward the realization of our potential. The elimination of those pernicious societal "ism"s would seem to be incentive enough.
Our shared requirement is to incorporate and emphasize the concepts of caring and respect into all of the areas where learning takes place. These include community, family, our educational system, and each one of us. Our holistic educational process would benefit from more of an equitable balance between how to make a living and how to live with decency and care for each other. We need to place a tad more attention on the development of qualities that build our moral awareness and strengthen our collective human dignity. The prescription for the needed cure is decidedly absent of hate.
Our responsibility is to learn, teach, and apply lessons of caring and decency. We can morally elevate each other. We only have to commit.
Fred Gustafson
Florissant
Response to Philip Mella's July 31 column "The Death of History"
Mr. Mella, you assert that history is absolute and objective. I submit: How can history be anything but inexact and subjective. After all, "History is the polemics of the victor" (William F. Buckley Jr. — surely he's conservative enough for you.)
The history that's disseminated in U.S. schools, and likely all Western industrial nations' schools, is the retelling of a relatively small number of events by authors of the dominant culture. Our dominant culture, Mr. Mella, consists of old white men like you, and more.
You're a fine writer; the way you string words together shows that you are very intelligent. You say in your July 31 column, “Thought leaders concluded that our absolute truths ... are merely convenient conventions intended to shape public opinion and control social behavior."
I agree with that statement. That's exactly what your and my thought leaders did. While you bought what they sold and still buy what they are packaging, I decided long ago to augment their brand of history with a few more historical products.
Here's why, and I'll use a very simple analogy: A lopsided football game is played. Afterward, members of both teams are interviewed (first-person accounts) and reported by two sports analysts. One analyst is a supporter of the winners, and the other one has empathy for the losers. The winners have a long tradition of playing football — they are better equipped, have a deep bench, and a distinct taste for the game. On the other hand, the losing team is new to football; they are adept at futbol. Furthermore, they have only enough players to barely field a team and must play hurt and exhausted. They have no bench.
The winners had great success for all four quarters. They revel in their victory and endlessly recount their great plays. For them the game flowed like quicksilver and was over almost before they knew it. The losers had only a few great plays. For them the game dragged on seemingly endlessly; with each interminable second they became more disheartened. They never gave up hope, however, and played their hearts out. But the outcome was inevitable halfway through the first quarter.
Now let's say a disinterested devotee of football in general wants to find out about this game in particular. He wants to find out what happened, what it was like, what strategies and tactics were employed, who played, and how it impacted (pun intended if you like) the players, coaches, families and fans. In this case it behooves the disinterested fan to get as many relevant points of view as possible and draw his own conclusions rather than merely get the winners perspective filtered through their analyst's eyes and biases.
Our high school and middle school history textbooks are unquestionably biased in favor of the (winning) white western European perspective which is to say the overwhelmingly white male perspective. That leaves out most points of view. Of course, facts are facts (Sorry, Donald Trump, but they are). The final score of the game is indisputable, but that's as far as it objectively goes. Even the "stats" are subjective and can be disputed endlessly. "Do we give him sole credit for that tackle?" "That was a fumble; no way was that a pass!"
It's obvious, Mr. Mella, that you share wholeheartedly the white Eurocentric view of history. Okay. Your prerogative. However, for those of us who believe it's important to “Question authority before it questions you,” here are a few exhaustively researched and comprehensive history books that have broader scopes than our high school and middle school texts offer: "Howard Zinn's History of the American People," "The Wordy Shipmates," "How to Hide an Empire," "1491," "Indian Givers," and "Lies My Teacher Told Me."
I'm a teacher, by the way. Fortunately for my students I didn't knowingly tell them any lies and managed to slip in quite a few well-documented truths.
All of these books are available via our excellent regional libraries.
Victor Lewis
Cripple Creek
Response to Philip Mella's Aug. 7 column "Is God listening?"
For Phil Mella to declare that all human failings enter through the gateway of pride is a claim that neither he nor anyone else has any right to declare as certain, because it cannot be proven in any way, shape, or form. The claim he made is from a particular theological perspective that is most definitely not believed or accepted by a majority predominance of other theological perspectives.
Since this perspective is claimed as Christian by Mella, it must be stated that the word pride appears only 3 times in the New Testament, and nowhere is it said that all human failings enter through the gateway of pride—and Jesus does not teach such at all. Since the teachings and actions of Jesus are supposed to be what Christians follow in their teachings and actions—it means the entire premise of Mella’s claim is completely NOT based on biblical teaching. Indeed, the only time Jesus mentions the word pride it is among an entire list of 12 sins that comes from within a person, and is next to last in that list.
Mella bemoans that as humans expand knowledge and understanding of the universe fewer profess faith in God—as if the two are directly connected—though he offers no factual data to prove that assertion. What he doesn’t say is that so many clergy and so many churches have done so much damage to children and others which likely has far more to do with the disenchantment with faith than does expanding knowledge of the universe.
What he doesn’t say is that so many clergy and churches deny factual, provable scientific data and research that results in that expanded knowledge of the universe, which also contributes to the increasing number who have also become disenchanted with faith.
What he doesn’t say is that the number of clergy and churches who are so harshly judgmental of others—like LBGTQ+ persons, women who seek and need an abortion, women who seek and need birth control, and/or support the illegal and immoral treatment of children separated from their parents because they support the current president, while Jesus taught all who follow him to welcome the strangers—which is another reason more people are disenchanted with faith.
He also blames judicial decisions for people losing faith, like not allowing Christian symbols in government owned public spaces. There simply is no constitutional right for Christian symbols being placed on government public property. If faith institutions need government help so as not to lose public participation, then the problem is with the faith institutions, not the judiciary. Since the founders well knew the horrible problems of a government established religion, they wanted no part of that. Rightly, appropriately so, whether Christian or any other faith tradition!
He puts all of this sadly wrong and seriously problematic mixing of politics and religion within the context of whether God hears the prayers of people—which has nothing whatsoever to do with politics and religion. No one can answer that definitively, though there has been some fascinating research that suggests that some people who pray, or who know that others are praying for them, have better outcomes in sickness situations than those who do not. Even that does not demonstrate with any degree of certainty that God is listening. It only demonstrates that those who have faith in the efficacy of prayer to their understanding of God sometimes have better outcomes.
The final comment needs to be a question: Why are the readers of the Pikes Peak Courier being subjected to a wrong mixing of religion and politics by a regular columnist?
Rodney Noel Saunders
United Methodist Pastor, Retired
Florissant
Deer management
I have lived in the Woodland Park Community for the past 20 years, and like most residents, I was drawn to this mountain environment due to the oneness with nature I feel each, and every, day. The combination of this wooded small city, and the bustling wildlife nestled within this domain, makes it a wonderful place to live for anyone who loves the mountains and the dramatic changing of seasons.
Deer play an integral role in creating this oasis “Above the Clouds” for residents and visitors. Observing them living in this habitat has added a dimension to my life not found in previous, larger, metropolitan cities.
It is important to recognize that before people moved in, this was the deer’s natural domain, and out of respect for all the animals living here long before us, deer management should educate the public on their value, and seriously consider non-lethal measures when dealing with a perceived problem. Many other small mountain communities have dealt with this using cost-effective, non-lethal measures, that have proven effective.
To its credit our City Council enacted the first strong measure by creating the “No Feeding Ordinance” last November. This ordinance appears to be clearly making an impact in our community even though it has only been in effect for less than one year.
Most likely, many deer are retreating to forested areas on the perimeters, as this has been a rich year for foliage after years of drought and wildfires. This winter, with the nonfeeding ordinance in effect, should prove how this measure has made a dramatic impact on the perceived problem.
As the city discovers other non-lethal measures available to implement, particularly with regard to garden and deer-traffic, I anticipate issues with the deer will continue to decline. By creating corridors for deer crossings with activated flashers, the numerous drivers traversing our town will be informed, and cautious, in their driving habits. In addition, the deer, like other wild animals, are instinctively smart and will learn the safe crossing areas.
Although signage is critical in a mountain/deer populated area, there are other constructive approaches people can use. In terms of gardens, I have observed neighbors in our area using highly effective techniques to create attractive yards that deter damage to trees and plants. In our own yard, we have landscaped with a “deer in mind” attitude as our conception of what constitutes an attractive yard has adapted to natural mountain landscapes.
I support and encourage City Council to consider incorporating non-lethal methods in creating a deer management plan that will be sustainable in Woodland Park for years to come and support our desire to be one with nature.
William Miller
Woodland Park
In response to Dennis Luttrell and Doug Harvey
A few weeks ago, I wrote a letter in response to Mr. Dennis Luttrell’s June 26 letter citing concern about President Trump’s lack of integrity concerning election processes. Later I made the point that many people make misleading statements or tell outright lies, either purposefully or unintentionally. Apparently, my letters touched some nerves because there were two responses to my letter — both of which did an excellent job of reinforcing my point.
While Mr. Luttrell’s comments about President Trump may have been true, they were still misleading because he only told half the story about the situation. I simply presented the “whole picture” by adding the other half that the liberals had a similar problem with integrity.
Nowhere in my letter did I imply any support for what President Trump was doing. Yet Mr. Luttrell thanked me for my “Trumpian response” and Mr. Doug Harvey in his July 31 letter replied to me: “...be sure that you see the whole picture, not just your idols (sic).” With absolutely no basis for these “Trumpian response” and “idol” comments, they just made them up out of thin air.
Also, nowhere in my letter did I imply that what either party was doing should be considered acceptable. However, Mr. Luttrell stated: “... two wrongs don’t make a right, but it seems Mr. Adams believes differently.” Again, with no supporting evidence, this comment is total nonsense.
We are already in the middle of the 2020 election process and you are going to hear a lot of misinformation based mostly on emotion and feelings, not facts. You should not simply trust what you hear from your family, friends, teacher, preacher or anyone else — especially when it comes to politics. If you want a better America, do your research and find the truth before spreading rumors and voting.
Nick Adams
Woodland Park
Response to Mike Winters' Aug. 14 letter
I'm glad to correct Mike Winters, who, like many, misconstrue the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. He quotes his email to David Rusterholtz, candidate for County Commissioner: "I thought religion and politics were separate."
The origin of this misinformed understanding of the First Amendment began with President Thomas Jefferson's 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists, in which he mentioned that there should be "...a wall of separation between church and State." But that's a distortion of Jefferson's entire sentence: "the legislature should 'make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,' thus building a wall of separation between church and State."
Note that this is a prohibition of the legislature, i.e., government, not the people. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the "establishment of religion" by Congress while preserving the "free exercise" of religion by the people (even in, or especially in the political arena), which means the federal government shall not interfere with the free exercise of religion which, of course, includes the right of individuals to express themselves on matters of faith or religion ... even in the political arena.
The Establishment Clause has been grossly abused over the years by liberal justices. The Founding Fathers intended to prevent the state from "establishing a state church or religion" such as occurred in European history. It was that very problem resulting in persecution of the Pilgrims and others that compelled them to move to America to enjoy the freedom to worship and express their faith in their daily lives without state interference (which included their political views).
Modern jurisprudence involving the Establishment Clause has evolved into persecution of various religions, primarily Christians. Claims by atheists, the ACLU and other anti-Christian elements that placing a cross on a police car, in a public place or national cemetery establishes religion is silly if not ridiculous in light of the history of the whole church establishment era in Europe. All expression of legitimate religions should be accommodated without discrimination, preserving the freedom of religion and expression, while avoiding any claims of "establishment." The Christian symbol of the cross is the most common expression of "religion" in public places because Christianity was the faith that our country was founded upon. For the most part, the Supreme Court has upheld such expressions because they are deeply embedded in our culture as noted below.
Although it may be a revelation to some, America was founded on Christian principles, as evidenced by the following examples:
George Washington, in his address to the Delaware chiefs on May 1, 1797, stated: “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of almighty God, to obey his will..."
In 1798, President John Adams stated, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." In 1821, John Quincy Adams declared, "The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: It connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity." Governor Morris, writer of the final draft of the Constitution, stated, “Religion is the only solid basis of good morals: therefore, education should teach the precepts of religion and the duties of man towards God." In 1854, Congress passed a resolution asserting, "The great and conservative element in our system is the belief in our people in the pure doctrines and divine truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ."
Therefore, in answer to Winters' question "When did politics and religion join?" — it was when our Republic was founded. Unfortunately, this is no longer taught in our public school system, which is a grave disservice to our youth and country.
I know Dave Rusterholtz very well, and like me, our Christian faith informs all that we are and do in life, whether in personal affairs, business affairs and yes politics. Should Dave become county commissioner I will expect him to allow his faith to guide and direct his decisions. This country could use a whole lot more politicians whose Christian faith truly informs all decisions they make. I hope that Mr. Winters is honest enough to respectfully disagree while honoring our Constitution and Mr. Rusterholtz's God given and Constitutionally protected rights.
Gerald B. McDaniel
Woodland Park
Response to Mike Winters and Nick Adams
Mr. Winters and Mr. Adams: I am always surprised and pleased with Mr. Rusterholtz’s patience with the two of you. It's hard to keep up with which of you said what so I will combine my comments to include both of you.
One of you used your poison pen to state unequivocally that Mr. Rusterholtz didn’t live where he said he lived, or for as long as he said he had lived there. A glance at the public records shows that to be an untruth.
One of you accused Mr. Rusterholtz of not paying taxes on his vacation rental property. Another false statement.
The treasurer collects taxes and anyone can check the records. Mr. Rusterholtz is not delinquent on ANY of his taxes.
The treasurer, the assessor and the clerk and recorder can prove your false accusations for what they truly are: fabrications.
As a fellow Green Beret, I was at the 4th of July event respecting Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins and I attended his memorial service at the Soldier's Memorial Chapel on Fort Carson. Mr. Rusterholtz was with me and did not 'politic,' another of your perfidious deceits. He did wear his candidate badge, but that is because he prepares his next-day clothes the night before his work. I respect a man who prepares ahead of time. When he got to the event and realized it, he took the badge off. After the ceremony, he helped me put up 50 flags to honor Sgt. 1st Class Robbins.
As to "separation of church and state," no such law exists. It is not found anywhere in any of our founding documents. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that everyone in the United States has the right to practice his own religion or no religion at all. The Establishment Clause of the First Amenedment prohibits the government from encouraging or promoting (establishing) religion in any way. The restriction is only against the government, not the people.
It would behoove both of you to do your duty and do your research before unsheathing those poison pens of yours.
FYI, Mr. Rusterholtz is a Hebrew scholar, well versed in the Old Testament.
As to your “Doctrine of Clean Hands” image, you might want to wash with some "lie" soap. Despite your best efforts, you have not succeeded in smearing Mr. Rusterholtz. But you are good for a laugh and Teller County is laughing at you.
Frankly, I anticipate Mr. Rusterholtz turning out to be one of the finest commissioners that Teller County has ever had.
Keith McKim
Florissant