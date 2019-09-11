Wildlife management
I have lived in the Woodland Park Community for the past 20 years and, as well as most other residents, I was drawn to this mountain environment due to the oneness with nature I feel each, and every, day.
It is important to recognize, before people moved in, this was nature’s domain, and out of respect for all the wildlife living here long before us, deer management should educate the public on their value, and seriously consider non-lethal measures, when dealing with a perceived problem.
To the credit of our city council, they enacted the first strong measure by creating the “No Feeding Ordinance” last November. This ordinance appears to be clearly making an impact in our community even though it has only been in effect for less than one year. This winter, with the nonfeeding ordinance in effect, should prove how this one measure has made a dramatic impact on the perceived problem.
Traffic has also increased significantly on Highway 24 West from Colorado Springs into Woodland Park and all the other mountain communities yet no signage, active flashers or highway crossing corridors are anywhere in sight. This issue cuts both ways according to a recent executive by Gov. Polis. Colorado needs, and uses, wildlife as an attraction; therefore, the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife needs to be reduced for the benefit of people and wildlife.
William Everett Miller
Woodland Park
Response to Aug. 21 editorial on teen vaping
Years ago I attended a continuing ed. course on hyperbaric oxygen therapy presented by the American Red Cross and instructed by a renowned nuclear medicine physician. He told us that nicotine is a “potent vasoconstrictor.”
As a former registered nurse, I have seen the devastating effects of nicotine. Vasoconstriction causes all kinds of damage: coronary artery disease, low birthweight newborns of smoking women (constriction of the arteries in the placenta), constriction of renal, retinal, gum, carotid, peripheral arteries and on and on. I saw the results of a thermogram 10 or 15 minutes after a cigarette was smoked showing an absence of capillary circulation in fingertips. Just look at the faces of smokers, especially after years of smoking. They look haggard; it’s known as “smokers’ face.”
Some countries have either banned vaping or at least regulated the amount of nicotine content. The U.S. should also.
Nicotine is your enemy! Every school should have a mandatory assembly on the horribly harmful effects of nicotine. Why in the world the well-established fact that nicotine is a strong vasoconstrictor is not common knowledge is not surprising to me. I do not think the tobacco companies want smokers to know that they can become horribly wrinkled from nicotine. Your skin is deprived of the nutrients and oxygen that your arteries supply. And blood clots/obstruction of blood vessels is made much more likely when constricted.
Repeat after me — “nicotine is my enemy.” I have actually seen people naturally lose weight after tobacco cessation due to breathing more easily and having more energy to get up and move. That “smoker’s cough” is not attractive either.
Pam Demma
Woodland Park
Response to Mr. Adams and Mr. Elliott’s Aug. 7 letters about voting
I will address two points. First the idea that Democratic candidates want undocumented immigrants voting is ridiculous. Mr. Adams stated that two candidates publicly stated they think illegal immigrants should be allowed to vote. That statement is not supported by the facts.
The second point is about voter fraud. We are told that ID is needed at the polls to prevent someone from voting in another’s place. Mr. Adams mentioned the 2008 SCOTUS decision on voter ID, about which the New York Times noted “the court acknowledged that the record of the case contained ‘no evidence’ of the type of voter fraud the law was ostensibly devised to detect and deter, the effort by a voter to cast a ballot in another person’s name.” Oops.
In fact, the non-partisan Brennan Center found a few dozen cases of in-person voter fraud in over a billion votes cast. In other words, a unicorn. It certainly is not “millions” as Trump has claimed threw the popular vote to his opponent. The Trump farcical voter fraud commission closed shop when it was unable to document any substantial fraud, after wild and outrageous claims justifying its creation.
The cases Mr. Elliott brings up are not examples of in-person voter fraud either. Ballot harvesting (like in North Carolina and Texas), absentee ballot fraud, tossing of registrations, changed tallies in electronic machines all can take place, but are not the “unicorn” that Mr. Elloitt and Mr. Adams think can be prevented by voter ID. And that is why I call them “right-wing talking points.”
Michael Eaton
Divide
We all want to feel safe
Gun ownership and carrying (a gun) is a right, not a privilege as is stated in our U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This quote from Daniela Cabrerizo’s Aug. 28 letter to the editor requires evidence to support it: “Today almost 25% of Americans obtain firearms without background checks”? Where does this statistic come from?
Currently, the Colorado law requires a background check even if I was intending to gift a handgun to my daughter. This passage of a firearm between individuals is the only firearm acquisition that is added to the current ‘universal background check’ proposed at the national level. All purchases of firearms require background checks; there are no loopholes, other than sales between two individuals in some states. This does not come to 25% of any handgun trade by any means. It is time to recognize that the actions of criminals are giving people a reason to punish all Americans in our great country.
Armed law-abiding citizens are our first line of defense against criminals, against crazies with guns. A good guy (an armed citizen) gathered together children and other patrons, helping them escape from the El Paso Walmart shooting. This good guy with a gun was the first line of defense, just as other armed citizens are helping every week somewhere in these United States and this world. Good guys with guns are our first line of defense against bad guys with guns.
Norm Michaels
Woodland Park
