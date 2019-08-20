Philip Mella is confused
In Mr. Mella’s column of July 31, “The Death of History,” he states, “Liberals, in particular, appear intent on convincing us that right and wrong are in the eyes of the beholder, that we all have the right to realign historical truths to our unique perspective, or, more candidly, to suit our convenience.”
I can think of no person, liberal or conservative, that this more accurately describes, than the president. What say you, Mr. Mella, to his manipulation of truth and his continual lies to suit his convenience?
Rick Weaver
Woodland Park
Response to Phil Mella’s July 31 column
My problem with Mr. Mella’s commentary was it’s rambling nature making it more of a political rant than a coherent piece. We all write history according to our beliefs. The anti-establishment movement of the ‘60s has shown that to be correct; many now agree that we never had any business in Vietnam (I am a Vietnam-era veteran, U.S. Marines), and an additional example is that marijuana should never have been made a felony (Colorado has learned that particular lesson). Hate speech and words used in the past should be monitored and erased from our usage. Statues of political and military leaders are deservedly under assault, as some of these are not heroes to a large segment of the population, such as descendants of former slaves.
Where did Mr. Mella get that liberals at universities outnumber conservatives about 70-to-1? Don’t just make stuff up. Having spent much of my career as a faculty member in several universities in different parts of the country, I believe the ratio is closer to 3-to-2 depending on the region/academic department. Generally, the more advanced education and travel, the more liberal one becomes.
I believe that education has become subject to too much student approval. With declining state support universities are competing for students, courses are becoming less challenging and many professors teach for positive evaluations (grade easy, don’t expect much). Regarding control by experts, I think leaders should know what they are doing vs. those that know little regarding the subject. An example is when Mr. Trump appointed a low-level talk show host as Chief Scientist of the Department of Agriculture.
Michael Stewart
Woodland Park
